Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Hampshire grocery store deemed a 'total loss' after fire
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A staple of downtown Wolfeboro, New Hampshire overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee has been turned to rubble. Hunter's Shop 'n Save on Main Street is considered a total loss following a powerful fire Monday night into Tuesday morning, Wolfeboro Fire Chief Thomas Zotti said. "Our duty crew signed...
WMUR.com
Police search for owner of snake found in Littleton business
LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton police are hoping to find the owner of a reptile recently discovered at a business. If your snake ran, or rather slithered away from home, they have it. New Hampshire Fish and Game stopped by their department after a small snake was found loose in...
newscentermaine.com
Dog sled? This NH police dog took a ride down the slopes with an officer
Emotional support pups will be joining Portsmouth Police Department. In New Market, New Hampshire, they're already boosting morale in the community.
Seacoast New Hampshire Town is Among 10 Best in U.S. for New Homeowners
Tired of renting a home on the Seacoast? Well, it looks like it’s time to pack up, load the moving truck and…stay right here on the Seacoast. According to a new study, Somersworth, New Hampshire, is the tenth best city in the United States for first-time homeowners. Factors...
Comfort K9 to Join Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Police
Portsmouth Police are expanding their four-footed ranks with the addition of a comfort K9. The department has partnered with Hero Pups of Exeter to supply a comfort dog to the ranks to help ease the trauma for individuals impacted by violence, tragedy, or traumatic events. They can maintain and increase department morale for officers and their families facing difficulties, and spread good will with visits to schools, nursing homes, hospitals, and community events.
nhbr.com
Four Upper Valley communities gear up to form power-pooling plan
Four Upper Valley communities are poised to be in the initial group of local governments receiving their electricity from the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The nonprofit is set up in a way to pool the buying power of municipalities while insulating them from financial risk. It’s scheduled to launch in Lebanon, Hanover, Enfield and Plainfield in April or May.
WMTW
15-year-old dead after New Hampshire skiing accident
A New Hampshire teenager is dead after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community on Tuesday morning, saying the victim, Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at Gilford High School. Quimby was 15 years...
WMUR.com
Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in
BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
Tragedy on the Slopes: 15-Year-Old Dies Skiing at Gunstock
A 15-year-old Gilford girl died while skiing at Gunstock Mountain Resort Monday afternoon. General Manager Tom Day told the Laconia Daily Sun that Sydnie Quimby hit rocks and trees when she skied off the Derringer trail. Derringer is an intermediate level trail at Gunstock. "Our hearts go out to her...
Man dies by suicide after standoff with police in Wells
WELLS, Maine — A standoff in Wells on Wednesday ended after a man died by suicide. Around 5:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was made where the dispatcher could hear a man and a woman arguing over a gun, according to a release from Wells police. Police said the dispatcher...
WCAX
Shaheen embarks on $111M investment tour
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is traveling across the state as part of her Invest in New Hampshire Tour to highlight $111 million in new projects coming to the Granite State. Main Street in downtown Littleton is a mix of retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses....
Death at Portland campsite ruled suspicious, police say
PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a man at a campsite near the Fore River Parkway Trail System is being considered suspicious, according to Portland police. In a news release Thursday morning, Portland police reported they were called to the campsite around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday for a person in need of medical assistance.
You Could Own This Bed and Breakfast in Dover, New Hampshire, for $3 Million
Never have I ever said, "man, I would love to own a bed and breakfast..." Bed and breakfasts seem really dated, in a good way. In fact, here is a hot take: I think bed and breakfasts will become really popular again in the next 10-20 years. The idea behind...
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash
Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers
I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
manchesterinklink.com
Jan. 18 Emergency Operation Center update
MANCHESTER, NH – The following update was issued by the city to confirm recent approvals needed to move forward with alternative sheltering options. Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said there have been no firm dates set as yet for the opening of a shelter on Beech Street or the former bus station on Canal Street, which are still being set up. The Cashin Center remains open as an emergency overnight shelter and the 1269 Cafe has extended its morning hours so that it can be accessed by 8:30 a.m. where lunch is served. In addition to this update, crews from public works spent hours Wednesday removing items left behind following the evacuation of the encampment outside the Families in Transition shelter, which was conducted under police supervision.
Repair in Dover, New Hampshire, Reduces Sixth Street Traffic, Shuts Water
Sixth Street in Dover will be reduced to one lane and water shut off for an emergency water repair for most of the daytime hours on Wednesday. Traffic will get through using just one lane between Grove Street and Station Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow Community Services to work on a leaky water main valve. Service will also be shut off.
WMUR.com
Concord casino proposal approved by planning board
CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0