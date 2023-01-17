Read full article on original website
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Missing Pennsylvania mom found dead, DA says
PHILADELPHIA — Missing mom Jennifer Brown has been found dead in Royersford, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced. Investigators responded to an industrial complex on Wednesday, Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI-TV reported. It was unclear what led authorities to the site where they found the body. Brown, 43,...
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports
Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
1 person in custody for double homicide in Abington Township: Police
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - One person has been taken into custody in connection to a double homicide in Montgomery County. Abington Township police were called to the 1100 block of Beverly Road on Wednesday afternoon. The Montgomery County coroner was also called to the scene. Police tell CBS Philadelphia the suspect was known to the victims. Authorities say there is no danger to the community. Investigative reporter Joe Holden is on the scene gathering further details. Stay with CBS Philadelphia online, on-air and streaming for updates on this developing story. You can also download the CBS Philadelphia app for the latest breaking news.
Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
Police ID victims in deadly triple shooting inside Southwest Philadelphia takeout restaurant
At least 16 shots were fired inside the small takeout area of Shangri-La restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia.
Gunman Kills Man and Woman, Injures 2nd Man Inside Philly Chinese Takeout
A man and woman were killed while a second man was left fighting for his life following a triple shooting inside a Southwest Philadelphia Chinese takeout restaurant late Tuesday night, police said. The three victims were inside the Shangri-La takeout restaurant along the 5400 block of Chester Avenue in the...
Man Shot, Killed Inside Philly Auto Body Shop
A man was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia auto body shop Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police said. Léelo en español aquí. Police said officers arrived to the shop along Josephine Street in the Frankford neighborhood just after 8:20 a.m. to find a man in his 50s shot multiple times in his chest and buttocks.
Missing Juvenile – Alicya Ortiz-Fenwick – From the 12th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old missing juvenile Alicya Ortiz-Fenwick. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, before leaving for school on the 9xx block of S 49th Street and did not return home. She is 130 lbs., brown eyes, black...
Brandon Graham and Montgomery County bakery raise money for charity
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location.
16 shell casings found after triple shooting that killed 2 in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two people dead and one in the hospital fighting for their life. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday inside a Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue in Kingsessing.Many neighbors CBS Philadelphia spoke with are frustrated and disheartened.Two moms shared they've had enough of the senseless violence. One moved out of the neighborhood three years ago and the other is working on doing the same."Two mothers lost their children across the street from the neighborhood supermarket," Sharita Manira said. "It's just horrifying."It's a mother's nightmare and in Kingsessing, too many parents...
Philadelphia man held in brutal beating with brick on Boardwalk
A Philadelphia man accused of brutally beating a woman with a brick as she walked along the Atlantic City Boardwalk will stay in jail. Samuel Cooper, 43, is accused of tying a brick into a T-shirt on Jan. 6, and then striking the woman, who fell to the ground. He allegedly continued to beat her even after she lost consciousness.
Over 175 years ago, an enslaved couple escaped to Philadelphia through a daring disguise
On the morning of Dec. 20, 1848, William and Ellen Craft began their roughly 1,000-mile journey to freedom. The enslaved couple had planned an elaborate escape from Macon, Georgia, one that hinged on a gutsy gambit: that Ellen could pass as a rich, sickly white man and William as her slave.
Camelback Skier May Be Paralyzed Weeks Before NJ Wedding
The skier at Camelback Resort who was badly injured in an accident on Sunday, Jan. 15 remains hospitalized and may be at risk of paralysis — just weeks before his wedding.The 25-year-old outdoorsman was "unconscious and bleeding from the head" when he was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospit…
Remains of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown located: prosecutors
ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- The body of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave in Royersford on Wednesday. Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, disappeared more than two weeks ago.Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Brown's body was found partially buried late Wednesday afternoon.Chopper 3 was over police activity Wednesday connected to the case at an industrial complex at 5th and Chestnut Streets in Royersford.Detectives remained on scene to process evidence, which is less than two miles away from Brown's home in Limerick Township."We have been engaging in an intensive investigation and I can't...
2 dead, 1 critical after 16 shots fired inside Southwest Philly takeout restaurant
Philadelphia Police Find Suspect Who Robbed and Struck Employee With Hammer
Philadelphia police department released a surveillance video of a man walking into a store and striking a person with a hammer before taking the store’s money, hoping the public can identify the suspect. Philadelphia police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the man. According to the police...
Par Funding Owners Threatened With Eviction From Haverford Home
Documents used to market unregistered investments in merchant cash advance loans made by Par Funding. The owners of the cash-advance company Par Funding have 10 days to file an objection to an order by a federal judge to leave their Haverford home by April so it can be sold, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Police pursuit out of Philadelphia ends with crash in Delaware County
A police pursuit that began in Philadelphia ended with a crash in Delaware County on Tuesday afternoon.
Tacony gas station changes hours after employee killed in robbery
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Northeast Philadelphia gas station won't be open overnight anymore after an employee was shot and killed during an armed robbery.Patro "Pat" Siboram, 67, was shot and killed on Tuesday at the Exxon gas station on Torresdale Avenue. Police say three men broke into a back area where Siboram was working, shot him and fled with a cash register.Workers at the gas station say the hours are changing and they may hire security.In the meantime, Philadelphia police will hold a community meeting Thursday night in Tacony to address concerns about crime.The meeting will include officials from the police...
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia
Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
