'Grateful to make this work': Ex-Oakmont/Monty Tech girls hockey players join Leominster

LEOMINSTER — A popular adage states that when one door closes, another door opens.

Seven athletes from the Greater Gardner region would prefer to amend the passage to say, when one high school girls hockey co-op closes its doors, another girls hockey co-op will open its doors to welcome you wholeheartedly.

For that has been the experience for former Oakmont/Monty Tech hockey players Kelly Paquet, Alyssa Allan, Lillie Johnson, Ashylnn Beauregard, Rachel Simkewicz, Kailyn Hawkins, and Madyson Hemlin, all of whom learned last October that the Spartans program would be unable to field a team for the first time since the program was resurrected in 2014-15.

Instead, all seven skaters are now playing for and thriving with the Leominster High Blue Devils. That’s right, the two teams which squared off against one another twice a season for a string of years have now combined forces.

“We still have our core from last year and we just brought in the handful that were left of Oakmont/Monty Tech to join our team,” Leominster head coach Nancy LeBlanc said. “The best part about it is that these kids didn’t skip a beat. They just meshed right in and we’ve become a team.”

VOTE: Who had the top performance in Gardner Gardner high school hockey for Jan. 2-7?

End of an era for Oakmont/Monty Tech

It became evident by last October that the Spartans, who posted a 5-9-2 record in 2021-22 but graduated eight seniors, including starting goaltender Ashley Bourn, would not have enough players to field a team this winter.

Even after Oakmont, Monty Tech and the other three high schools involved in the co-op — Gardner, Narragansett and Fitchburg — held sign-up meetings, Oakmont Athletic Director Eric Dawley said the Spartans projected to have between 11 and 13 players. More importantly, none of those players had any goaltending experience.

“We did have a student who came forth and somewhat show interest in maybe playing the position but, regardless of any athletic experience you’ve had, playing goalie in ice hockey is very unique,” Dawley said, “and to have not had that training it's just not a safe situation for a kid to be in or for us to put a kid into.”

“Once we knew that we were not going to be able to field a team and we notified the folks we needed to notify as far as our opponents and Central Mass. ice hockey and so forth,” Dawley continued. “Then it was important for us to see if there was an option for our kids to participate somewhere else.”

Finding a new home

The MIAA requires the host school of any high school sports co-op to show a legitimate need for adding players from outside its school district, so there was no guarantee the displaced Spartans would find a new team.

“It can’t just simply be, ‘hey, we’ve got some kids and could you take them?’ It’s do you have a legitimate need in your program for more kids to participate and more schools to join your co-op and it was more than just Oakmont reaching out,” Dawley said. “It was potentially five total schools.”

Fortunately, the Leominster Blue Devils — the closest girls hockey program to Oakmont/Mont Tech — displayed enough of a need to warrant the addition of the former Spartans players. Of the five schools which provided players to the Oakmont/Monty Tech co-op, only four joined Leominster's co-op by virtue of an application with the MIAA for a waiver: Oakmont, Monty Tech, Narragansett and Fitchburg.

VOTE: Who was the top performer in Greater Gardner high school boys basketball for Jan. 2-6?

Following MIAA approval, Leominster suddenly had a roster of 25 players from 18 towns and 11 high schools. The Blue Devils also has on its roster players from Ayer-Shirley, Groton-Dunstable, Lunenburg, North Middlesex, Sizer and West Boylston.

“We’re certainly grateful to (Leominster) that we were able to make this work,” Dawley said.

A 12 th school, Quabbin Regional, is listed as a member of the co-op on the MIAA website, but the Panthers aren’t represented on the Blue Devils’ roster. Leominster, with its 12 schools, is tied with Longmeadow for the largest girls hockey co-op in the state.

“It all kind of fell right into place,” Johnson said.

Coming together as a team

From outward appearances, you’d never know this new cast of Blue Devils were on-ice opponents as recently as 12 months ago.

“It’s been a lot of fun. At first there were thoughts about, ‘are they going to let us in? Are they going to be friendly to us?’ And they basically accepted us for coming to be a part of their team and what we have to offer,” Johnson said. “The two teams combined is phenomenal.”

Simkewicz, who led the Spartans with 12 goals and six assists last year and has tallied two goals and six assists thus far with the Blue Devils, said it felt strange at first to wear Leominster’s blue and white colors.

“I ordered some new merch and I was a little bit confused for a second,” the sophomore said with a chuckle. “They’ve been really welcoming. It’s a good group of girls. We’re like meshing together right now and we’re playing pretty good so hopefully we’ll continue to go up from here.

All of the former Oakmont/Monty Tech players have quickly found new homes within the Leominster structure. Though new to the team, Simkewicz is the Blue Devils’ first-line center, while her Oakmont schoolmates, Beauregard and Hawkins, are playing right wing on separate lines.

Like Johnson, Allan is a Monty Tech student, who plays forward for Leominster. Johnson, a forward for the Spartans a year ago, has been moved back to defense where she joins fellow Monty Tech student Paquet as well as Narragansett’s Hemlin and Fitchburg High’s Ashley Jorge.

“I couldn’t see a better place to play. It’s a great team,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of great leadership and we’ve got a lot of good players.”

“It’s different coming together from a bunch of different schools,” Simkewicz said, “but I think at the end we enjoy it and getting to meet new people.”

VOTE: Who was the top performer in Greater Gardner high school girls basketball for Jan. 2-6?

The new-look Blue Devils are close off the ice, too. In honor of Johnson’s 17th birthday last Monday, her Leominster teammates serenaded her in the locker room and celebrated the milestone — and a 3-0 victory over Central Catholic — with post-game cupcakes.

“It was a lot of fun. I actually loved it because the captains did it for me,” Johnson said.

LeBlanc said the birthday party was just one example of how close the players have come in such a short time.

“The girls do a great job of bonding among themselves,” the coach said. “They do a great job of pulling everybody in and making sure they’re part of the team and being one and doing things together. They really do a nice job and I really have to give the girls credit on that one.”

New-look Blue Devils off to a fast start

And the team bonding has certainly paid off on the ice as Leominster, following a 6-1 victory over Hopkinton last Friday, is now 6-2-1 on the season.

“It’s a very solid start considering it is already the most wins we’ve had since 2015-16,” LeBlanc said. “Hopefully it keeps going up. Our goal is to make the state tournament. I have no doubt that we will if we keep playing and keep improving.”

Never miss a score: Live winter high school schedule, results, box scores and recaps

In the first set of power rankings released by the MIAA last Friday, the Blue Devils ranked 37th in Division 2. Though Leominster is not currently ranked among the top 32 teams which would merit an automatic selection into the tournament, there is no need to panic. There is still plenty of time left in the season to climb up the rankings and teams slotted at 33 and below can still qualify for a play-in game with a .500 record or better.

“We’re just playing our game and we’re going to keep grinding and practicing,” Simkewicz said, “We just want to make it to the playoffs. Our goal is the state tournament.”

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: 'Grateful to make this work': Ex-Oakmont/Monty Tech girls hockey players join Leominster