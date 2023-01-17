Read full article on original website
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You
A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. You still won’t be able to sleep overnight at a Wawa...
Local Jacobethan Estate Needs a Buyer to ‘Bring It to the 21st Century’
A century-old “Jacobethan” Chestnut Hill estate is on the market. Listing at $1.5 million, the realtors are looking for a buyer who can modernize parts of the property at 8700 Seminole Street.
Par Funding Owners Threatened With Eviction From Haverford Home
Documents used to market unregistered investments in merchant cash advance loans made by Par Funding. The owners of the cash-advance company Par Funding have 10 days to file an objection to an order by a federal judge to leave their Haverford home by April so it can be sold, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
African American Church and Art Deco Store Added to the Local Register
The ambitious agenda for the January meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission was met with many continuances. However, a historic African American church, a Art Deco store, and a small row of Georgian Revival homes were added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. Mount Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church at...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold
Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books
Philadelphia’s big banks, including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania, thrived for generations and founded factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Highmark Pushes into Region, Takes on Independent Blue Cross
Highmark Blue Shield out of Pittsburgh is stepping up efforts to take on Independence Blue Cross as it sets up operations in southeastern Pennsylvania, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. Highmark has named Dan Tropeano, a Villanova University graduate as its first southeastern Pennsylvania segment president. Tropeano was most...
IT Edge in West Chester Aims to Help Grow, Transform Businesses in the New Year
With 2022 come and gone, a new year arises with new opportunities. Whether you’re starting a new business, or trying to grow your existing one, the new year is a great time to set goals for yourself and take steps to achieve them. Regardless of your position, growing your...
DELCO Careers–CCRES is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Find your work-life balance at CCRES. CCRES is looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in local schools and communities.
SCORE Webinars Give New Year Tools to Small Business Owners
SCORE new year tools like free webinars are being offered to small business owners in January by SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties. In this Jan. 18, 10 to 11 AM free webinar, you will learn how to take the mystery out of payment processing and learn about choices, and how to protect your business while saving money.
McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia Closed
A sign on the door of the McDonald's restaurant states that it is "CLOSED FOR REBUILD" and suggests that customers visit a nearby location at 133 S. 69th St. in Upper Darby, PA.
$50M Investment As Campbell's Relocates Jobs To Camden County
Hundreds of new Campbell Soup Co jobs are expected to relocate to New Jersey with the consolidation of snack business offices in Connecticut and North Carolina, the food giant's officials announced. Campbell's is moving an estimated 330 jobs to its Camden location, bringing the total jobs there to 1,600. "We’re...
What’s next for Don Guanella? Delco still full steam ahead on push to turn it into county’s largest park
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Delaware County officials have been asking community members to come up with ideas on how to transform the recently obtained 213-acre former Don Guanella School property in Marple Township into the county’s largest park.
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA continues restoration project on fleet of trolley cars from the 1940s
SEPTA is working to refurbish its historic fleet of green-and-cream colored trolley cars that date back to the first year of the Cold War and Jackie Robinson's first MLB contract. The multimillion dollar project aims to restore the 1947 PCC II trolleys that ran on SEPTA Route 15 along Girard...
Philly Cheesesteak Excellence Outside Philly: Five Montco Sandwich Shops That Are a Must
Although it may be easy to assume that the best Philly cheesesteaks require a trek to Philly itself, that’s not necessarily so. A staff item in Philly Bite Magazine found five standout cheesesteak whizzes right here in Montgomery County.
‘People didn’t just bounce back’: Court records reveal troubling eviction trend for Philly renters
Philadelphia renters facing eviction are now deeper in debt than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. And experts say the troubling shift doesn’t appear to be temporary. During the first three months of 2020, the median claim amount — typically how much a tenant owes their landlord in...
Atlas Obscura
The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods
This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
