Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday into Friday
Alert: Yellow Alert from 6 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday for pockets of heavy rain, as well as some gusty winds, especially along the coast.Forecast: We're getting brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity this morning; a lull is expected this afternoon. More organized rain/showers fill in late this afternoon (mainly after 5/6PM) with pockets of heavy rain possible through early tomorrow morning. Gusty winds are expected along the coast late tonight through early tomorrow morning, as well. The remainder of tomorrow will be dry with a leftover breeze in place. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend will be quiet, but colder. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 40. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.
WBBJ
Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week
Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday. TONIGHT:. Partly...
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US
By Rob Shackelford, Elizabeth Wolfe and Monica Garrett, CNN An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much The post I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US appeared first on KION546.
Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow
Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts in the region to temporarily close. The Northeast saw numerous record-high temperatures to start the new year, melting a good portion of the region’s snowpack. For Vermont ski resorts, the warm temperatures continued to diminish snowpack and hinder any chances for either natural or manmade snow. “Recently, it’s simply not been cold enough for many ski resorts to effectively make snow,” said Spencer Spellman, senior editor for On The Snow. Spellman said that the precipitation they’ve gotten along with the warmth in the Northeast has only hurt the mountains. “That’s on top of...
Showers, mild temperatures for Tuesday; chance for rain to change over to sleet Friday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says temperatures will be above average for most the week before rain and possible snow for Friday.
natureworldnews.com
Significant Snow Could Unload in the Northeast, Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Mid-Atlantic Next Week
The latest weather forecast showed that significant snow could unload next week in portions of the Northeast, Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Mid-Atlantic. The second week of January would expect more snow accumulation in portions of the country, from light to moderate snow. Recently, the bomb cyclone and heavy atmospheric river...
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Big weather changes are on the way for the Midwest, Northeast
Following one of the coldest Christmases in decades across parts of the eastern United States, a thaw began during the final days of 2022 in the Midwest and Northeast. The springlike spell of warmth has promoted record-challenging high temperatures during the first few days of 2023, but AccuWeather meteorologists say changes that were underway on Thursday will continue to evolve through this weekend. The chance for some snow will expand beyond the northern tier areas.
First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday
Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
Snow chances to target Midwest, Northeast this week
The winter season is in full swing this week, as AccuWeather meteorologist say there will be several opportunities for snow on the docket for the Midwest and Northeast. Wintry precipitation is expected for some to start the new week. Snow showers were spotted first thing on Sunday morning across Illinois and Indiana before eastward, thanks to a storm in the Ohio Valley.
Timeline: Flood Watch in effect for entire Bay Area this weekend with more rain, strong winds
More storms are coming through the Bay Area today and this weekend, which will likely cause more problems for the already battered region. Here's what to expect.
First Alert Weather: Chance of afternoon showers
Forecast: Today will become mostly cloudy with some weak showers around, but mainly from midday into the afternoon. Expect highs in the 40s again. Any remaining showers move through this evening with things quieting down overnight. Temps will fall to around 40 with 30s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and milder with highs in the low 50s... feeling like March.Looking Ahead: Periods of rain are likely on Thursday with highs in the 40s. As for Friday, there's just a low-end chance of some leftover showers with highs in the 40s.
natureworldnews.com
Weekly Weather Forecast: Winter Storm to Cover Several US States in Snow From Rockies to Midwest
Forecasters are still monitoring the development of a powerful winter storm that is expected to blanket more than 1,700 miles of the United States with heavy, disruptive snow. In parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin, where snow may fall at a pace too rapid for road personnel to keep up with, experts warn that driving conditions will be challenging, if not impossible, at the height of the storm.
Where is the snow?
CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
Snow and ice could make for messy Friday commute
AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore tells The Big K Morning Show temperatures will drop and rain will change to snow going into the morning hours.
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
WJCL
Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances
For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
