Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Norfork bowling teams sweep tri-match over Flippin, Calico Rock
The Norfork High School bowling teams were able to sweep a tri-match over Flippin and Calico Rock Wednesday at Driftwood Lanes in Mountain Home. The Panthers took the boys’ match with 2,245 pins. The Pirates were second with 1,983, and the Bobcats finished third with 1,776. Jackson Davis led Norfork with a high game of 228, Hunter Rhymer rolled a 201, and Ike Barrow added a 188.
KTLO
MHHS set for 3rd swim meet at Pocahontas
The Mountain Home High School swim teams will be back on the road on Thursday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will compete at Pocahontas for the third and final time this season. Action begins at 5:30.
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Russellville
High school basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule, and Mountain Home will be wrapping up its current home stand. The Bombers and Lady Bombers continue conference play as they welcome Russellville to the Twin Lakes Area. The girls’ teams are currently tied for third in the 5A-West....
KTLO
Tuesday basketball results include MHCA girls falling at Gainesville
The Mountain Home Christian Academy varsity girls’ basketball team had a rough night across the state line on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles fell at Gainesville 71-25. The Lady Bulldogs will host Mansfield on Thursday. Cotter was able to pick up a three-game sweep at home over Eureka Springs. Hudson...
KTLO
Mammoth Spring girls get easy win in Thayer Winter Classic semifinals
The Mammoth Spring High School girls’ basketball team is one win away from another championship trophy. Mammoth Spring invoked the mercy rule in the semifinals of the Thayer Winter Classic as they routed another group of Lady Bears from Willow Springs by a final of 65-33. Tay Davis led Mammoth Spring with 21 points, Adrianna Corbett scored 16, and Brynn Washam added 13.
KTLO
Tonya Slaughter, 51, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 51-year-old Tonya Slaughter of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Tonya Slaughter died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Fish consumption advisory issued for walleye in Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes
The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) issued a fish consumption advisory Thursday for Bull Shoals Lake in Marion, Baxter, and Boone counties, and Norfork Lake in Baxter and Fulton counties. The advisory comes after some walleye collected in both bodies of water by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC)...
KTLO
June Crawford, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old June Crawford of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. June Crawford died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Alice Douglas, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Alice Douglas of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 18, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born Alice I Swartz on August 26, 1940, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Alice raised two kids. For many years, she did administrative work for Ozark Eye Center. Alice was married a couple of times before meeting Don Williams. They were together over 20 years, until he passed. She remained single until she met Donald Douglas. The couple married on April 3, 2015 and shared seven wonderful years together. Alice enjoyed creative writing and often took college writing courses for fun. She had a love for animals and caring for them at the Humane Society.
KTLO
Beverly Marie Inez Farris, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)
It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the unexpected passing of Beverly Marie Inez Farris (Bev), of Mountain Home, Arkansas on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the age of 32 years. Bev was born in Los Angeles, California and moved to Mountain Home in January, 2007. She graduated from Mountain Home High School in 2008 and attended Arkansas State University Mountain Home for two years. She was an employee at Baxter Labs as an Assembler Technician.
KTLO
John Porter, 72, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 72-year-old John Porter of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. John Porter died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
KTLO
Marion Co. Jurors do not report Friday
Marion County Jurors do not need to report Friday. The next scheduled reporting date is Monday, March 13. According to Marion County and Circuit Clerk Dawn Moffet, jurors will need to call after 4:30 the night before the reporting date to confirm service.
KTLO
Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District votes to pause sale of landfill
The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District met Thursday to elect a new board chairman and discuss the pending sale of the NABORS landfill. Mr. Fred Woehl, Justice of the Peace in Boone County, has been elected chairman of the board, replacing David Nixon. Woehl previously served as chairman of the board prior to Nixon.
KTLO
Cherry Sills, 73, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Cherry Sills of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Cherry Sills died Tuesday at Baxter Health.
Kait 8
Baxter County sees a possibility of mail thefts
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - With W2s and important tax documents in the mail, it is not a time you would want to find your mail missing. Multiple mailboxes on Buford Road, State Highway 201, and Baxter County Road 612 have been found open with articles of mail scattered along the ground on Jan. 17 and 18. The Mountain Home Post Office filed a report with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office about the incident according to a news release.
KTLO
2023 Bids for Bargains returns Saturday
KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Bids for Bargains auction returns Saturday morning at 9. Bids for Bargains gives the public a chance to buy items from area merchants at huge savings. Bidding can be done online at ktloauction.com or by calling 870-425-3101, 870-425-5522 or 888-884-0364. Those who have...
KTLO
MH School Board holds monthly meeting Thursday
The Mountain Home School Board will hold its monthly meeting Thursday night at 6 in the Central Office Board Room.Items on the agenda include approval for board liability insurance; request to purchase high school weight room equipment and flooring; and a request to approve a bus route range update.
KTLO
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield
Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
KTLO
BCSO: Mail possibly stolen from mailboxes in Buford area
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that the Mountain Home Post Office made a report about multiple mailboxes in the area of Buford Road on Highway 201 South and County Road 612 were found open by mail carriers. Articles of mail had been left scattered on the ground.
Comments / 0