Did you know that you may have worse anxiety than Psychiatric Patients? Well, it’s entirely true! Many people are losing trust in people which makes many teenagers less social and more lonely. With having a smaller social life, more stress is put on teenagers that weren’t there in people before. Studies have shown that psychiatric patients in the 1950s have less stress than teenagers now. People are also developing worse anxiety from threats that are being put on them, for example, COVID, world war 3, and even elections. There are many things now that weren’t there before that are making teenagers have more and more stress put on them. Even in the 1980s, students showed higher stress levels than psychiatric patients in the 1950s and people then still didn’t have as high of stress levels as teenagers now!

2 DAYS AGO