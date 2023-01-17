Read full article on original website
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?East Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Science On Tap at the Orlando Science CenterFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Best Orlando Restaurants | Must-Try Restaurants in Orlando, FL
While the city of Orlando has a population of just over 300,000, the metro area has more than 2 million. What may be most surprising to visitors is how very much there is to do outside the theme parks. The Visitors’ Bureau commissioned a study that shows it would take more than 120 days to do all of Orlando’s activities, including sporting events. But staying within Orlando’s city limits can still mean driving an hour to get to your favorite Orlando restaurants. These are several Orlando restaurants I think are worth the trip.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Crime Report, week of 01-20-23
Haley Rose Roghelia, of Mims, possession of cocaine, introduction of controlled substance into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia. Otwual Ramon Castillo, of Cocoa, aggravated battery with deadly weapon, burglary with assault or battery, assault with intent to commit a felony, false imprisonment of adult, driving while license suspended – third or subsequent offense, non support of children or spouse.
click orlando
🍝 New Orlando fast-food joint sells chicken, pies and spaghetti
ORLANDO, Fla. – Jollibee. You may not have heard of it in the U.S. but in parts of Asia, the fast-food chain is well known. “Some people describe Jollibee as the ‘McDonald’s of the Philippines,’ so practically you have a Jollibee on every corner,” Jollibee North America President Maribeth Dela Cruz said.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Florida High School Football Recruiting News: Top Orlando Skill Position Talent Emerging
College football recruiting news across the Sunshine State.
Orlando Guardians 2023 Schedule (XFL Football)
Here's the XFL Orlando Guardians' schedule with a full list of their 2023 opponents, game locations, game times, TV channels and updated results throughout the season.
floridaing.com
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!
Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets
Looking for a budget-friendly and easy date day idea? Pay a visit to an Orlando farmers' market. We have a dozen located around the city and in nearby suburbs, each offering a huge assortment of produce, local meats, artisan products... The post A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition
ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
Jollibee to Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in U.S. in Orlando
Jollibee's Orlando location marks the brand's 87th restaurant in North America and fourth location in Florida
click orlando
Win a $25 gift card to Jollibee
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is giving 10 lucky Insiders a $25 gift card to Jollibee. The restaurant opened its newest location in Orlando on Jan. 18, located at 11891 East Colonial Drive. Jollibee is known for its Chickenjoy signature fried chicken and Jolly Spaghetti (Yes, it sells spaghetti)....
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
WESH
11-year-old Central Florida girl placed on heart transplant list
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida youth center, which helps so many families in Orlando, is now asking for the community's help for 11-year-old Dashawna Bennett, who needs a heart transplant. New Imagine Youth Center is located in Parramore. Executive Director Shanta' Barton-Stubbs founded it in 2004. Their mission...
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
Florida Man Taking Home Millions Of Dollars After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky man played a $20 lottery game and scored the top prize!
WESH
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
villages-news.com
Rocky and the Rollers and Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop pull plug in sold-out show
Pull the plug on Rocky and the Rollers along with Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop and you never know what you might hear. That was true Tuesday before a packed house in Savannah Center as two of the most popular groups in The Villages turned down the amps and turned up the heat in a rousing performance that featured everything from Dean Martin to Judas Priest.
bungalower
Local food-preneur asking for help ahead of Food Network event
Local business owner and chef, Ryan Whaley, of the hugely popular Parlor Kitchen (Instagram | Website) has been serving food curbside for the past year (including at our weekly bingo nights in Baldwin Park), and now, ahead of a big break, is asking for some help from the community. Whaley,...
WDW News Today
Concert Lineup Announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort
The concert lineup has been announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort! Check out the full list of performers coming to the Music Plaza Stage at Universal Studios Florida:. February 4 – Patti LaBelle. February 10 – JVKE. February 11 – Goo Goo Dolls. February...
