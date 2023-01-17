Read full article on original website
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
How to delete cookies on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
Digital Trends
Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals all the juicy details before launch
Following months and months of trickle leaks, the full specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have been leaked online. This leak comes from a pair of European leakers, the well-regarded German WinFuture, and the French Twitter leaker billbil-kun. Both compare big updates, including the 200-megapixel rear camera and a 1TB storage option for the S23 Ultra.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Android warning as camera glass is shattering ‘for no reason’ on certain smartphones – see what devices are affected
ANDROID users have noticed a strange coincidence, sharing that their smartphone’s rear camera has been mysteriously bursting. Users all over social media have been reporting this issue with certain Android smartphone devices. The complaints are being sent to Google, with various Pixel 7 smartphone users claiming that their rear...
Business Insider
Apple's latest Mac Mini comes with a faster processor and a lower starting price — here's how to preorder
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's latest Mac Mini uses the company's M2 and all-new M2 Pro processors. The compact desktop computer is now available to preorder, and starts at $599 for the M2 version. The 2023 Mac Mini promises faster performance compared...
T-Mobile is running way behind on Google Pixel security updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google sent out its latest security update to Pixel devices on January 3, 2023, and ten days later, T-Mobile Pixel 7 and 6 series users are reporting that the OTA still hasn't reached their phones. Timely security updates are one of the main draws for Pixel phones, so many customers are rightfully fuming.
Android Authority
Android 13 has been installed on 5.2% of all devices since launch
Android 12 and 12L also saw a jump in adoption. Android 13 launched on August 15, 2022, less than six months ago. Data shows that the update has made its way to 5.2% of all Android devices. Since Android 13 launched, companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and more have been racing...
Xiaomi is almost ready to bring Android 13 to its international devices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Xiaomi announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Xiaomi 13 series running Android 13-based MIUI 14 at an event in China in December 2022. The company made some bold claims with the latest MIUI release, saying it ran up to 60% smoother and consumed fewer resources than the previous version. However, the Chinese smartphone maker never got around to announcing the global build of MIUI 14 and its release timeline for its phones sold outside of China. Now, five months after Google officially released Android 13, Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 14 for the Xiaomi 12 outside its home country.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | ASUS TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop with Ryzen 7 6800H and GeForce RTX 3060 now 21% off on Amazon
Shown at CES 2023 with new AMD Zen 4 processors up to the Ryzen 9 and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, the updated Asus TUF Gaming A15 is still not available for purchase. However, last year's model with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is now 21% off, so its price tag currently reads US$1,099.
Why is screen mirroring not working on your Samsung TV?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Screen mirroring is an effective way to check your phone's screen on a big display. Most smart TVs, including Samsung TVs, come with a screen mirroring function to view the media library from an iPhone or top Samsung Galaxy phone. Besides viewing pictures and videos, screen mirroring is also helpful during meetings. You can mirror a PowerPoint presentation or Excel sheet from your phone to the Samsung TV. You don't need to deal with a cumbersome wired setup to project your phone's content on a Samsung TV.
How to upgrade your Stadia Controller to the new Bluetooth mode
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the biggest questions about Stadia's impending closure was whether or not Google would actually update the Stadia controller to open up Bluetooth support. Up until today, the only way to use a Stadia controller on a third-party platform was over USB, leaving it off the list of Android's best controllers. This all changes with Google's new Stadia controller unlock tool, which conveniently works through the Chrome browser. So if you've been keen to unlock Bluetooth support on the Stadia controller, perhaps to play some of Android's best games, we've whipped up this easy-to-follow guide so that everyone can get up to speed to play wirelessly over Bluetooth with their Stadia controller on their platform of choice.
Android Headlines
Apple just destroyed Intel again with M2 Pro & M2 Max MacBook Pros
Apple has just dropped a press release today, announcing new MacBook Pros and a new Mac Mini. Powered by the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets from the company. This refresh is actually a pretty big one, as it now doubles the unified memory bandwidth, going of 96GB of unified memory. We’re getting closer to the Mac Pro, but not quite there yet.
Material You seeps deeper into Google Photos with Partner Sharing
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Photos makes the storing and sharing of memories effortless. But the app achieves its greatest synergy when users share their photo and video libraries with their partners, letting one see snaps they've taken on the other's device from their own phone almost immediately. But as much as Partner Sharing makes life easy, a Material You makeover should make the feature easier to get on board with and it's hitting people's eyes right now.
Android Authority
How to update apps on your Android phone
Many apps will need to be updated when a new version of Android is released. Some Android apps will work just fine without being updated. Others will lose major functionality if you skip even one update. And most apps exist somewhere in between the two extremes. Even if no new features are introduced and no bugs need addressing, many apps will need to be updated when a new version of Android is released. It’s important to know how to update apps on your Android phone so you can benefit from the security patches that are often a part of them.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👀 Google's "Grogu" tracker
Plus a Pixel Fold dummy model, Galaxy S23 cases, The Last of Us podcast, and online curses. 🥶 Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority! Yesterday was Blue Monday, officially the most depressing day of the year — and we had snow in Scotland which still hasn’t melted. Luckily today’s a bit cheerier as it’s Terrific Tuesday (ok, so that’s not official, but I’m going with it).
Nubia's RedMagic 8 Pro lands next month with serious gaming hardware, but an affordable price
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This is going to be the year we see phones powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip really take the flagship spotlight. But late last year a couple companies got an early start to some of their announcements, like Nubia did when it first revealed its 8 Gen 2-powered RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone for China. Ever since then, we've been looking forward to getting the full details on plans for the phone's international release. That finally arrives today, as Nubia shares plans for RedMagic 8 Pro worldwide sales next month, beginning February 2.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 custom Qualcomm chip has got Samsung written all over it
After years of pleas from fans, Samsung has finally decided to equip all regional variants of the Galaxy S23 series with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, instead of forcing its homegrown Exynos chips - which are believed to be slower and prone to overheating - down European and Asian consumers throat. Apparently, the chip is not quite the same as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that powers the likes of Vivo X90, Moto X40, and OnePlus 11.
Weekend poll: What's the maximum amount you would pay for a smartphone?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Last week, a tweet from YouTuber Marques Brownlee went viral, suggesting that smartphone makers should focus less on budget devices and more on providing updates to their existing flagships. I'm not going to dive too deep into my disagreements with the tweet — you can hear that on this week's Android Police podcast — but I do think it's curious to suggest people jump for more expensive devices. Devices are more expensive than ever, and prices only seem to be going up.
