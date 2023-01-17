ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Mr. Berger: North Carolinians have needs; another tax cut is not one of them

By Daisy Foxx
 2 days ago

The N.C. Senate President, Phil Berger, shouted from the rooftop that the state budget has a surplus of over $6.2 billion; immediately after, in all of his infinite wisdom he concluded that North Carolinians needed another tax cut.

It is evident that the leader of the Republican party is void of the innovation, creativity, curiosity or concern for the citizens of our state, all of which are necessary to develop policies and plans to fix the problems in our state, and make the lives of North Carolinians better.

A portion of the surplus can be attributed to the under-payment of state employees. Secondary Teacher salaries rank 30th in the nation, while wages and salaries for all state employees rank 34th in the nation. Mr. Berger did you think about significantly raising the salaries of the people who work tirelessly performing the duties of the state?

More than a million North Carolinians do not have health insurance, and more than 500,000 of the uninsured would be eligible for health insurance if Medicaid were expanded. By the way, North Carolinians are paying more for health insurance than the residents of many states around the country. Mr. Berger do you think some of that surplus can be used to provide health insurance and reduced premiums to help our families?

The Leandro case was filed in 1994, claiming that poor children were being denied a sound basic education. The N.C. Supreme Court agreed. Mr. Berger did you think about fully funding the Leandro Plan to make the lives of students in these poorer counties better? These are investments that will net infinite returns to our state.

Climate change is wreaking havoc all across the world and fossil fuels are a major contributor. Mr. Berger did you think about using some of the surplus to make high-speed rail available throughout the state? Consider the impact that will have on reducing fossil fuel emissions with fewer cars on the road, and ultimately, lives will be saved.

Community colleges across this state need more funding. The jobs of today and tomorrow will require more training and technical skills. These colleges are at the forefront in preparing the workforce to meet the demands of the job market of the future. Mr. Berger did you think about using some of the surplus to provide more funding for these colleges?

North Carolinians do not need or want another tax cut. The tax rate has gone from 4.99% to 4.75 % in 2023. Many of us will not even notice a difference in our paychecks.

Take that money and the budget surplus and use it for the collective good to enhance the quality of life for all residents of North Carolina. Mr. Berger it will take far more time and critical thinking to come up with policy changes and plans to fix the concerns that I have outlined, far more than just implementing a tax cut. I know you can do it, or can you?

Daisy Foxx lives in Fayetteville.

Comments / 51

joe
2d ago

Oh yes it is. I am sick and tired of giving I’ve 50% of my money to the federal, state and local governments. Politicians and bureaucrats are rotten rotten rotten.

Reply(7)
22
Same Ole
2d ago

They Government is taxing the people into poverty. This is an old school way of abusing the population because even the Bible talks about how Government shouldn't tax the people into starvation and homelessness.

Reply(1)
19
William Finch
2d ago

This article was written by a Democrat Communist. They have a million ways to tax the workers and spend their money. These freeloaders need to get their worthless lazy butts out of bed and go work a job. When they see how much is stolen out of their patcheck by the damn government and what they have left to live on, then they will not be so spend free and telling the government to raise taxes on the working folks. Folks that refuse to work thinks everyone that works should keep them up and pay all their bills. Work isn't fun! It is a necessity for most Americans to be able to survive. Life is hard enough without a pack of freeloaders trying to take all your hard earned money before you ever get any of it. The only ones I took to raise is my own family. Freeloaders need to go to work and do the same thing! Like the Bible says if you don't work you don't eat! If you get hungry enough you will get up and go to work!

Reply(1)
20
