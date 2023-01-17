Read full article on original website
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Ranks #4 in U.S. for Jobs in Science and Technology – Ahead of San Francisco and Silicon ValleyToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
fox5atlanta.com
Medical examiner identifies body found burning in woods as missing Atlanta man
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified a body found burning in the woods as a missing Atlanta man. The medical examiner's office said Nicholas Williams, whose body was found on Dec. 13 in Atlanta, died from a gunshot wound. Investigators found his burning body near the 800 block of Old Gordon Road.
Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods
They found another body in the same wooded area.
Details trickle out after deadly encounter at Atlanta training center site
Details surrounding the deadly encounter near the planned site of Atlanta’s public safety center continued to trickle ou...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person killed near future site of Atlanta police training facility identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The person killed near the police training facility has been identified as 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they cleared 25 campsites near the future site of the police training facility. During that time, they found mortar-style fireworks, multiple edged weapons, pellet rifles, gas masks and a blow torch.
Police arrest wanted, armed suspects in Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested several armed teens recently at an Atlanta apartment complex. On Jan. 10, at about 12:30 p.m., Atlanta police received a tip that a wanted person was near 3041 Landrum Drive SW with several other suspects. Officers were informed that the group of men and...
1 dead, 1 injured after DeKalb County shooting | What we know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead and a 15-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot in DeKalb County. Police said it's all tied to car break-ins. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when DeKalb County Police Department investigators said the teen and possibly two others were breaking into cars.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett police searching for second suspect in deadly car dealership shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have identified a second man wanted for a deadly shooting near a Snellville car dealership in December. Police said 41-year-old Conyers resident Stoney Williams is wanted for malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault for the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Snellville woman Courtney Owens.
Body of man found burning in woods identified, officials say
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta on Dec. 13. Officials confirmed the body belonged to 32-year-old Nicholas Williams. On Dec. 13, someone called the police about a body...
fox5atlanta.com
1 arrested, 2 wanted after dozens of cars broken into at Downtown Atlanta apartment garage
ATLANTA - Police have one man in custody and are searching for two more after more than two dozen cars were targeted for break-ins at a Downtown Atlanta parking garage. It happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the parking garage for apartments located on the corner of Auburn and Piedmont avenues.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Armed man with machete shot in Doraville, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a Doraville man was shot after wielding a machete during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to police. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Walfre Bautista Miranda who had active felony warrants, police said. Preliminary information indicates that...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Seven people arrested for domestic terrorism in metro Atlanta on Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seven people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism on Wednesday, the same day that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot and killed the alleged shooter was killed near the future site of a police training facility for the Atlanta Police Department. According...
fox5atlanta.com
Car break-ins lead to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a series of car break-ins may have led to a deadly shooting overnight in DeKalb County. Investigators say shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a person shot on the 3400 block of Shepherds Path. At the scene, police found a...
2 workers injured when garage collapses at Buckhead home
Two workers were injured when a garage collapsed Wednesday afternoon at a Buckhead home, officials said....
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 in custody after SWAT standoff at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended peacefully at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened Wednesday morning at Landing Square Apartments, which is a gated community in the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway SW near Greenbriar Mall. Atlanta Police said this was a domestic dispute between a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s. They say the man was armed and holding the woman inside an apartment against her will.
Shootings at South Fulton condominium complex, restaurant under investigation
Police are investigating a pair of shootings at a condominium complex and fast food restaurant in South Fulton this week, authorities said.
Widow of Midtown shooting victim remembers husband as funny and kind man
Alicia Freeman feared the worst when she received a call from Grady Memorial Hospital telling her that her husband had b...
Gwinnett County 19-year-old accused of killing man caught after being on the run for several days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old accused of killing a man Saturday was arrested this week. Gwinnett County police said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Dozens of drivers caught on camera barreling through busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Neighbors are fed up with drivers barreling through a busy intersection in southeast Atlanta and putting their lives at risk. In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, drivers have been caught on camera blowing through stop signs at a busy intersection filled with pedestrians. It is happening...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in property damage case
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a property damage case. An individual entered a store at 2674 Campbellton Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. He tried to damage an ATM machine. After failing to do so, the man left on foot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
