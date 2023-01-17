ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Medical examiner identifies body found burning in woods as missing Atlanta man

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified a body found burning in the woods as a missing Atlanta man. The medical examiner's office said Nicholas Williams, whose body was found on Dec. 13 in Atlanta, died from a gunshot wound. Investigators found his burning body near the 800 block of Old Gordon Road.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person killed near future site of Atlanta police training facility identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The person killed near the police training facility has been identified as 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they cleared 25 campsites near the future site of the police training facility. During that time, they found mortar-style fireworks, multiple edged weapons, pellet rifles, gas masks and a blow torch.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett police searching for second suspect in deadly car dealership shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have identified a second man wanted for a deadly shooting near a Snellville car dealership in December. Police said 41-year-old Conyers resident Stoney Williams is wanted for malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault for the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Snellville woman Courtney Owens.
SNELLVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Armed man with machete shot in Doraville, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a Doraville man was shot after wielding a machete during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to police. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Walfre Bautista Miranda who had active felony warrants, police said. Preliminary information indicates that...
DORAVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Seven people arrested for domestic terrorism in metro Atlanta on Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seven people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism on Wednesday, the same day that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot and killed the alleged shooter was killed near the future site of a police training facility for the Atlanta Police Department. According...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 in custody after SWAT standoff at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended peacefully at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened Wednesday morning at Landing Square Apartments, which is a gated community in the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway SW near Greenbriar Mall. Atlanta Police said this was a domestic dispute between a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s. They say the man was armed and holding the woman inside an apartment against her will.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in property damage case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a property damage case. An individual entered a store at 2674 Campbellton Rd. around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9. He tried to damage an ATM machine. After failing to do so, the man left on foot.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy