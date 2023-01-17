Read full article on original website
Poppy22
2d ago
Poor baby. If he's been in and out of Doctor's offices then that might be why. I pray he is found safe and knows people just want to help him. God please look over him 🙏🙏
Jonesie
2d ago
Must be a Crappy Hospital if a 10 year old escapes!! Don't Understand How This Happened? Can't Believe Nobody Saw, No Security? Seems Strange! Hope He's Found Safe!! Sad dad died and probably having a very hard time dealing with it so young. 💔
Colleen Moe
2d ago
start looking into the people that work there....check all camera's everywhere....this doesn't sound right 🤔 everywhere all closets, all dumpsters, everywhere.....
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Ranks #4 in U.S. for Jobs in Science and Technology – Ahead of San Francisco and Silicon ValleyToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
fox5atlanta.com
Medical examiner identifies body found burning in woods as missing Atlanta man
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified a body found burning in the woods as a missing Atlanta man. The medical examiner's office said Nicholas Williams, whose body was found on Dec. 13 in Atlanta, died from a gunshot wound. Investigators found his burning body near the 800 block of Old Gordon Road.
Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods
They found another body in the same wooded area.
Body found burning in woods identified: Fulton County officials
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office identified the remains of a man found burning in a wood line last December. Nicholas Williams, 32, was identified as the man found in the woods. The examiner’s office is investigating Williams’ death as a homicide.
1 dead, 1 injured after DeKalb County shooting | What we know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead and a 15-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot in DeKalb County. Police said it's all tied to car break-ins. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when DeKalb County Police Department investigators said the teen and possibly two others were breaking into cars.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Missing Atlanta 10-year-old boy found
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Mario Boyd has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: A mother is pleading for the public’s help in locating her son. Chanrica Boyd said just after midnight Tuesday, she was driving to Children’s Hughes Spalding Hospital to check her son, 10-year-old Mario Boyd, in for medical care.
2 workers injured when garage collapses at Buckhead home
Two workers were injured when a garage collapsed Wednesday afternoon at a Buckhead home, officials said....
WDEF
Spillers Being Held Without Bond in Georgia
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – More information is coming out on a Hamilton County man accused of numerous sex crimes in Georgia. Thirty-four-year-old Dustin Spillers was arrested on Monday in Hamilton County according to the Troup County Jail in Georgia. Spillers lives in Ooltewah, but these charges are from the...
Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor
Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
Police searching for missing man last seen leaving Emory Hospital Midtown
ATLANTA — Emory Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man, who was last seen leaving Emory University Hospital Midtown on Wednesday. Police identified the man as 31-year-old Clifford Lakes but did not specify his condition or why he may have left. If anyone sees...
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
Police searching for second suspect in shooting death of woman at Snellville car dealership
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A second suspect now has a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the murder of a woman at a Snellville car dealership back in December, police said. Gwinnett Police are searching for Stoney Williams in the shooting death of 34-year-old Courtney Owens. Williams has been charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. Police did not disclose his age.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DFCS chair ‘hell bent’ on ending office hoteling for kids in state foster care
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year. “The battle...
Police find body of man who disappeared out of Clayton County in December
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a 28-year-old man has been found after he had been missing since December. Clayton County police said on Monday afternoon, officers responded to the 500 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro in refence to a dead person found on the property.
Suspect in custody after hostage situation at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A man is in custody after a hostage situation at the Landing Square Apartments on Greenbriar Parkway Wednesday morning, Atlanta Police say. Officers said a woman who lives in the complex called her mother...
Funeral to be held today for Georgia 5-year-old who died after tree fell on car during storms
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three victims killed due to the Georgia tornadoes and severe storms will be laid to rest today. Egan Jeffcoat’s family will hold a funeral for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Egan died last week after a large tree crashed onto this mother’s car during severe storms in Butts County.
Gwinnett County 19-year-old accused of killing man caught after being on the run for several days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old accused of killing a man Saturday was arrested this week. Gwinnett County police said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security
The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Off-duty Georgia police officer recalls moment he saved neighbor's baby who had stopped breathing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police officer is set to receive the lifesaving award for his heroic actions. Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Linsey E. Meador will be honored in a special ceremony Thursday at 2 p.m. Cpl. Meador jumped into action to help save a baby who had...
weisradio.com
Vehicle Fire in Northwest Georgia
The Trion Fire Department and Hays Correctional Fire Department in northwest Georgia responded to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning. According to a post on social media, the car was sitting next to a mobile home. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival; but fortunately, they were able to extinguish the fire without damage to the mobile home.
