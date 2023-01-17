Read full article on original website
Related
Watch All 10 Artists Performing on Night 3 of ‘America's Got Talent: All Stars’
An aerialist, singers, a dance troupe, and more take center stage, plus an advance first look at Viviana Rossi's highwire act.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Hottest Couples at the 2023 Golden Globes: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz and Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey and More
Sizzle reel! The hottest couples in Hollywood descended upon the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz were among the first celebrities to arrive at the awards show in Los Angeles. The America’s Got Talent judge, 49, wore a sexy, short Kevin Germanier dress with a purple boa cascading […]
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Rumored to Be Dating This Actor
Over the last near-decade, Kelsea Ballerini has shot to the pinnacle of country stardom. Thanks to four successful studio albums, Grammy nominations, and even an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Kelsea has quickly solidified her status as a country hitmaker in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement.
‘Woke’ Golden Globes ratings tank to near-record low on NBC
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards tanked in viewership with a near-record low.
‘Tár’ Star Cate Blanchett Wants A New Way To Celebrate “Arbitrary” Awards Season During Critics Choice Awards After Best Actress Win
Cate Blanchett won at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, where she took the Best Actress trophy for her role in Tár. In the film, Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, a fiercely independent and world-renowned composer whose esteemed career comes crashing down around her after being accused of sexual harassment. Following her recent win for Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, which Blanchett did not attend, Blanchett candidly spoke out about the triviality of awards season in a rousing speech. “It’s extremely arbitrary considering how many extraordinary performances that have been by women not only in this...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
Golden Globes: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Caps Big Night With Best Picture Win After Leading in Nominations
The Banshees of Inisherin nabbed the prize for best motion picture, musical or comedy, at the 2023 Golden Globes. “I can’t believe it,” director Martin McDonagh said from the podium. “It was an honor to be nominated against so many brilliant films this year, so many new friends.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: The Best-Dressed Stars and All the Fashion DetailsGolden Globes: 'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Win Top Prizes'The White Lotus' Wins Golden Globe for Best Limited Series: "It's Very Gratifying to Have This Moment" Producer Graham Norton added from the stage, “We had a very happy time making...
28 Golden Globe Nominees Were No-Shows
While HFPA president made a short late in the program speech about how the organization has righted the ship, it is worth noting that 28 of those nominated for Golden Globes did not show up last night, by our count. There were valid excuses for some like Kevin Costner and Jeff Bridges who were held back because of flooding in Santa Barbara. But it is certainly plausible that others thought it best to sit out the 80th installment of the scandalized awards show. Here’s the list of those we marked absent:Cate Blanchett – WINNERKevin Costner – WINNERAmanda Seyfried – WINNERZendaya – WINNERJeff BridgesOlivia ColmanDaniel CraigAdam DriverRalph FiennesColin FirthBrendan FraserDonald GloverBill HaderHugh JackmanLaura LinneyJohn LithgowDiego LunaLesley ManvilleSteve MartinCarey MulliganBill NighyAubrey PlazaJonathan PryceJulia RobertsMartin ShortImelda StauntonEmma ThompsonJohn Turturro More from DeadlineGolden Globes Film Analysis: Cruise Is Snubbed, Fraser Isn't & A Mixed Bag For DiversityJesse Collins Named Showrunner & Executive Producer Of 2023 Golden Globe AwardsGolden Globes Returning To NBC In 2023 On One-Year DealBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
SHOOT Online
Angela Bassett To Be Honored at 10th Annual MUAHS Awards
The Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) announced today that actress, director, and executive producer Angela Bassett will be honored with the 2023 Distinguished Artisan Award. She will accept the honor at the Annual MUAHS Awards, celebrating the 10th Anniversary and presented by Dyson and HASK® Beauty, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706. Bassett is most recently acclaimed for her creative work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for which she has received a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award nomination, in addition to the hit primetime television drama "9-1-1."
Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’
Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BAFTA Awards Nominations: Watch the Live Stream
The nominees for the 2023 BAFTA film awards were revealed Thursday, with Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh making the announcement at noon local time (4 a.m. PT) from the British Academy’s headquarters at 195 Piccadilly in London. Earlier this month, the longlists for each category — the results of the first round of voting — were unveiled, with Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front emerging as a surprise early frontrunner having been named in 15 categories, including best film and director. Lurking just behind was Martin McDonagh’s already honor-amassing awards season favorite The Banshees of Inisherin, shortlisted 14 times,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Slams Brother Paedon as ‘Sexist, Transphobic’: Inside Their Feud
Brother and sister up in arms. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown slammed her brother Paedon Brown in a brutal video amid their feud. “He is still the sexist, homophobic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser that he has always been for several years,” the TLC personality, 21, said in the clip, which was shared by an Instagram fan account on Tuesday, January 17. “He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing, and I would strongly advise taking anything he says as fact. I would advise against giving him any kind of support even if you’re just watching the kind of content he puts out.”
Latin pop band "RBD" announces international tour, making a stop in Los Angeles
One of Latin Pop's biggest groups RBD has announced a new international tour with one of the stops being at BMO stadium, formerly known as Banc of California Stadium.
HFPA President Is Reportedly ‘Upset’ With Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Monologue
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th Golden Globes this year, and left a bad taste in many viewers’ mouths with his monologue. He included jokes about racism, the late-icon Whitney Houston and even the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Now the HFPA has reportedly spoken out about what they thought of the entire debacle. More from VIBE.comWhitney Houston's Estate "Disappointed" In Jerrod Carmichael's Controversial Golden Globes JokeJerrod Carmichael Addresses Golden Globes Racism Scandal In Monologue'Abbott Elementary' Takes Home Golden Globes For Best Actress, Supporting Actor And Comedy Series According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say that President of the HFPA, Helen Hoehne, was left “shocked...
