Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?New York CultureNew York City, NY
Related
Cop charged: Allendale, NJ officer helped driver flee scene of accident
ALLENDALE — A borough police officer in his tenth year on the job has been suspended without pay and charged with hindering apprehension. On Jan. 15, Officer Victor Bartoloma provided his personal vehicle to a driver who had gotten into a motor vehicle accident, so that the driver could leave the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
New Jersey resident who left Jackson man in pool of blood is indicted for causing his death
🔵 Old Bridge man stabs Jackson resident in the neck. 🔵 Suspect trying to solicit business took exception to being told no. 🔵 Jackson man dies lying in a pool of blood. An indictment has been handed down by an Ocean County Grand Jury against a Laurence...
Body of woman found on roof of Nutey, NJ senior housing building
NUTLEY — The death of a woman whose body was found on the roof of a senior housing building does not appear to be suspicious. Nutley police Director Alphonse Petracco said the department received a call from the daughter of a 74-year-old woman after not hearing from her for several days.
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus
🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
Monmouth County town files lawsuit against New Jersey for vehicle thefts
MIDDLETOWN — Frustrated by the continuing epidemic of automobile thefts in New Jersey, and what they consider to be little action to stop it, officials in Monmouth County are getting a little more serious in their attempt to get the attention of state leaders. Outside the municipal police department...
Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist on Route 1 in Edison, NJ
EDISON — Police are looking for a driver who struck an electric bicycle on Route 1 and left the scene early Monday morning. The bicyclist, a man, was struck around 12:55 a.m. while crossing the northbound lanes at Prince Street in Edison by a 2018 Kia Optima in the area of Home Depot and Stop & Shop on the southbound side, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The driver of the Kia did not stop.
Popular and Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant to Close
The restaurant scene in Monmouth County and the Jersey Shore is competitive. Even so, this closure is catching many by surprise. With a seemly amazing restaurant every block or so at the Shore, it begs the question, how do eateries compete?. The answer isn't that simple, but I can tell...
After being hit by mail truck, 93-year-old Union woman is critically hurt
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A 93-year-old woman was in critical condition after being hit by a mail truck on Monday afternoon, according to township police. Eva Naidanovich, of Union, remained in intensive care at University Hospital on Tuesday, Union Township Police Deputy Chief Scott Breslow confirmed to NJ 101.5.
Monmouth County, NJ Commissioner Director Tom Arnone addresses State of the County
Monmouth County municipalities can help each other, save money. Monmouth County Ferry Services take shape. Investigation underway into voting machine error that impacted Ocean Township school board race. There is a new way for municipalities in Monmouth County to save on the cost of certain capital projects and other services.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted For Aggravated Manslaughter
Authorities in Ocean County say a man has been indicted on numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter, for fatally stabbing a man in the neck last May. 33-year-old Michael Tsamas of Laurence Harbor is facing aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon charges.
End of an era: An OG of the Asbury Park, NJ Boardwalk scene has been sold
ASBURY PARK — When Langosta Lounge first opened on the Asbury Park boardwalk in November 2008, restaurateur Marilyn Schlossbach and her husband Scott Szegeski had no idea what was in store for them. The oceanfront restaurant with a “vacation cuisine” menu was among the first new establishments to open...
Heads up Monmouth County! New construction will lead to detours and road closures
There is some construction about to get underway in Monmouth County and by the time it's done, it'll be something that benefits both pedestrians and drivers. Monmouth County Commissioners announced that construction is set to get underway next week, around January 23, by the Monmouth County Department of Public Works & Engineering Department.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Could this new plan save NJ drivers from a congestion pricing nightmare?
🚗 NJ congressman unveils a plan to stop congestion pricing in NYC. 🚗The proposal would provide relief for drivers in NJ and NY. 🚗The MTA is blasted as a money-grubbing, corrupt agency. Despite ongoing howls of protest from New Jersey residents, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ
NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
Hazlet, NJ mourns hero mom who saved her daughter from fire
HAZLET – It was a somber evening as hundreds heard a father recall his wife's sacrifice to unsuccessfully save their daughter from a house fire. Hundreds gathered at Veterans Park in Hazlet to honor Jacqueline Montanaro who ran back into the burning house on Brookside Avenue to get their 6-year-old daughter Madelyn out. Both later died at a hospital.
Fantastic Day Trip to Historic Walnford in Cream Ridge, New Jersey
If you love getting in the car and heading out to explore New Jersey, then I want you to take a look at this latest day trip suggestion I have for you and it's right here in Monmouth County, New Jersey. This destination is one I have never visited before...
COMING SOON: A New Hobby Lobby is Coming to Monmouth County NJ
Make way for a new Hobby Lobby in Monmouth County!. Hobby Lobby has just signed onto a new lease in Neptune NJ, according to NJ.com. The huge 58,952 square foot location will be at 2200 Route 66, at the Neptune Plaza Shopping Center. It'll be joining the same shopping plaza...
Awesome! Beautiful Monmouth Park Racetrack Announces Its Opening Day 2023
It is now 153 years old, dating back to 1870 we are talking about beautiful Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. According to their website, "Monmouth Park has been a Shore tradition since 1870. Three buildings have carried the name Monmouth Park in the last 139 years. Monmouth Park’s long and storied history dates back to July 30, 1870 when the track opened, just three miles from Long Branch. The track was a result of the innovative ideas of New York businessman John F. Chamberlain, New Jersey Senate President Amos Robbins and Adams Express Company President John Hoey in an effort to increase summer trade for once bustling shore communities. Their ploy worked, and Monmouth Park opened its inaugural five-day meet amid much national fanfare."
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0