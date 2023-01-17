Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Advocate
Texas Lawmaker Introduces Worse Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Law
On Tuesday, while the U.S. House of Representatives was in disarray due to Republican infighting, a lawmaker in Texas introduced his version of a “don’t say gay” law. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s bill, HB 1155, requires schools to disclose all information related to students' mental health information to parents, which exposes children to being forced out of the closet by school officials and adds language to the state’s education code that would restrict the instruction of topics on sexual orientation and gender identity.
AOL Corp
Black people and the rest of the nation differ on what kind of racism harms Black America more
While most Black Americans focus on the structural issues, the rest of the country sees it a bit differently. While Black people say that structural racism is worse for them, other groups are more focused on the attention-grabbing, viral Karen moments, according to a recent study. The survey, done by...
Black families need fathers — not reparations for slavery
Leave it to Elon Musk to tweet a message that perfectly encapsulates the truth about reparations for slavery. At a time when the push for reparations is gaining steam nationwide, Musk’s mid-December missive — “It is easy to fool people, but it is almost impossible to convince people that they have been fooled” — has never felt more relevant. Over the past 50 years, progressives and self-appointed black leaders have fooled many Americans. They’ve fooled them into believing that the economic, health, and educational disparities plaguing our community are the result of racial injustices, white privilege and systemic racism. For this...
Immigrant painters who say employer threatened deportation get wage theft settlement
Parties came to an agreement on Friday evening entitling employees to nearly $3.7 million in compensation after what workers said was years of unpaid overtime and unfair treatment. The post Immigrant painters who say employer threatened deportation get wage theft settlement appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Victims of forced sterilizations to receive reparations from California
Reparations are a trending topic in California. Reparations involve making amends for wrongdoings inflicted upon individuals or even entire countries. Payment can be monetary or in the form of goods and services.
iheart.com
Former LGBT activist now helps parents DE-PROGRAM their kids
K. Yang, also known as ‘The Deprogrammer,’ tells Glenn that those best equipped to help others escape cults are the ones who lived inside them themselves. While in her early 20’s, K. Yang worked for an LGBT nonprofit center funded by the New York State Department of Health. ‘We were indoctrinating public school children with gender identity and transgender ideology,’ she says. So now, with immense inside knowledge, Yang knows exactly how to help parents ‘de-program’ their children who may have become ‘brainwashed’ by online, educational, or social media sources that are teaching them lies. And with family members who escaped China and Mao’s Cultural Revolution, Yang knows just how vital it is to equip children with the ability to think for THEMSELVES. *To watch Glenn’s full, 45-minute interview with K. Yang, check out today’s full radio episode on BlazeTV.com or the full radio podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
Rural America's eviction crisis: A growing crisis with little to no support
COLUMBIA, SC. - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues ravaging communities across the nation, many American renters face a harsh reality: mounting evictions in rural America have mainly gone unnoticed by government entities. While urban areas with higher populations have been studied and monitored more closely, the plight of rural America's evicted renters has mainly been ignored.
psychologytoday.com
Restorative Justice as a Trauma-Informed Approach
Restorative justice is a philosophy and a set of practices that aims to repair the harm caused by criminal behavior. Trauma-informed care is an approach to providing services that recognize the impact of trauma on individuals. A restorative approach is a more trauma informed approach to crime. When a crime...
George Santos says his mom was in the World Trade Center on 9/11. Records show she wasn't in the U.S.
WASHINGTON — Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has claimed that his mother was at her office inside the World Trade Center during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but records obtained by NBC News on Wednesday show she was living in Brazil at the time. The immigration records, unearthed through a Freedom...
