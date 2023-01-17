ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Advocate

Texas Lawmaker Introduces Worse Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Law

On Tuesday, while the U.S. House of Representatives was in disarray due to Republican infighting, a lawmaker in Texas introduced his version of a “don’t say gay” law. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s bill, HB 1155, requires schools to disclose all information related to students' mental health information to parents, which exposes children to being forced out of the closet by school officials and adds language to the state’s education code that would restrict the instruction of topics on sexual orientation and gender identity.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Black families need fathers — not reparations for slavery

Leave it to Elon Musk to tweet a message that perfectly encapsulates the truth about reparations for slavery. At a time when the push for reparations is gaining steam nationwide, Musk’s mid-December missive — “It is easy to fool people, but it is almost impossible to convince people that they have been fooled” — has never felt more relevant.  Over the past 50 years, progressives and self-appointed black leaders have fooled many Americans. They’ve fooled them into believing that the economic, health, and educational disparities plaguing our community are the result of racial injustices, white privilege and systemic racism. For this...
iheart.com

Former LGBT activist now helps parents DE-PROGRAM their kids

K. Yang, also known as ‘The Deprogrammer,’ tells Glenn that those best equipped to help others escape cults are the ones who lived inside them themselves. While in her early 20’s, K. Yang worked for an LGBT nonprofit center funded by the New York State Department of Health. ‘We were indoctrinating public school children with gender identity and transgender ideology,’ she says. So now, with immense inside knowledge, Yang knows exactly how to help parents ‘de-program’ their children who may have become ‘brainwashed’ by online, educational, or social media sources that are teaching them lies. And with family members who escaped China and Mao’s Cultural Revolution, Yang knows just how vital it is to equip children with the ability to think for THEMSELVES. *To watch Glenn’s full, 45-minute interview with K. Yang, check out today’s full radio episode on BlazeTV.com or the full radio podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
Edy Zoo

Rural America's eviction crisis: A growing crisis with little to no support

COLUMBIA, SC. - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues ravaging communities across the nation, many American renters face a harsh reality: mounting evictions in rural America have mainly gone unnoticed by government entities. While urban areas with higher populations have been studied and monitored more closely, the plight of rural America's evicted renters has mainly been ignored.
psychologytoday.com

Restorative Justice as a Trauma-Informed Approach

Restorative justice is a philosophy and a set of practices that aims to repair the harm caused by criminal behavior. Trauma-informed care is an approach to providing services that recognize the impact of trauma on individuals. A restorative approach is a more trauma informed approach to crime. When a crime...
COLORADO STATE

