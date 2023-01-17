Read full article on original website
Jerry Martinez
2d ago
I was watching this episode live when this happened... I was infuriated by the lack of concern this man had about his child having his weapon... 🙏
Dale Davis
2d ago
thank God the nabor had guts to stand up and come to the rescue of the problem. We need more people like that.
Ry guy
2d ago
number one cause of death for kids in America = guns. number 2 = suicide. something is obviously wrong with this (anti)society.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool
Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
Arkansas boy buried under floorboards was drowned in toilet by mom’s boyfriend: affidavit
The young boy found buried under floorboards in his Arkansas home had been dead for 15 weeks — killed when his mom’s boyfriend shoved his head in a toilet as “punishment,” according to harrowing court records. Blu Rolland’s decaying body was found Friday — his sixth birthday — wrapped in “multiple layers of plastic bags” under “newly nailed-down boards” in his home in Moro, according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News. His dad’s family had raised the alarm after Blu’s sister was found with severe burns — and the little boy was repeatedly kept away from scheduled custody visits. Blu’s 28-year-old mom,...
Man told police he was ill the day toddler walked outside with a handgun
The purported father of a toddler seen in the entryway of an Indiana apartment complex waving a handgun said he was ill and unaware the boy had left the residence.
Teen mom was cuddling her baby son during execution by suspected cartel hitmen
Heartbreaking images show a 16-year-old mom lovingly cuddling her baby boy — the same position they were in when they were among six executed by suspected cartel hitmen in California. Mom Alissa Parraz was still clutching 10-month-old son Nycholas Nolan Parraz when they were found in a ditch outside the shot-up home in Goshen early Monday, officials and family said. Both had been shot in the head while trying to flee what the local sheriff described as a “cartel-style execution” at a house raided just a week earlier on a narcotics-related warrant. “I can’t wrap my head around what kind of monster would...
Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral
A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
‘I’m so serious,’ laughing Alabama officer tells 82-year-old woman arrested for not paying trash bill
The Alabama police officer who arrested an 82-year-old woman last month for not paying her $77 trash bill can be heard laughing during the encounter in body cam footage released Thursday. “Ms. Menefield, we have a warrant for you,” the Valley officer tells Martha Louis Menefield in body cam video...
New Jersey Woman Attacks 1-Year-Old Daughter at Walmart, Charged with Child Endangerment￼
A New Jersey woman was arrested at a Teterboro Walmart for shoplifting and endangering the welfare of a child after kicking and shaking her child Tuesday, according to the Moonachie Police Department. At around 7 p.m., protection personnel at the retail giant caught Jamira McDaniel, 23, stealing goods from the...
The mother dumped their own newborn baby because the child was black.
The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.Photo byWilliam Fortunato/ Pexels. The white mother abandoned their own newborn child because the child was black.
Tragic twist discovered involving co-pilot in Nepal plane crash
Families mourn for their loved ones following the Yeti Airlines crash in central Nepal that killed at least 70 people. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
Boy Whose Body Was Just Discovered Under Floorboards Was Allegedly Drowned In Toilet Three Months Ago
The boy's mother claims her boyfriend "cut a hole in their wooden floor, dug a hole in the ground, and buried him under the house." The 6-year-old Arkansas boy whose body was found under the floorboards of his home last week allegedly died after his mother's boyfriend drowned him in the toilet three months ago.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
14-year-old girl shot in the head several times after she reportedly broke up with boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. (TCD) -- A teenager reportedly shot his 14-year-old girlfriend in the head several times because he was allegedly angry she broke up with him and posted on social media. According to the Racine Police Department, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 11:42 a.m., officers responded to 21st Street and...
Victim's Skull Exposed After Man Chews Face and Ear in Attack: Police
Police said the suspect, who allegedly attacked the elderly man, initially gave his name as "El Baker."
U.S. couple detained in Uganda gets fresh charge that carries death penalty
KAMPALA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. couple detained in Uganda on charges of aggravated torture of a 10-year-old boy face an additional charge of aggravated child trafficking which carries the death penalty if they are convicted, the state prosecutor said on Wednesday.
Florida Man Shot Ex-Girlfriend 15 Times in the Back Because She Refused to Answer His Phone Calls and Texts: Police
A man reportedly confessed to police that he shot his ex-girlfriend 15 times in the back because she refused to answer his phone calls and texts since ending their relationship. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, allegedly also told police that if he had to do it again, he would have killed...
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.
Danielle Harkins told students to ‘cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Photo byDaily Unsolved Mysteries. In 2012, a 35-year-old school teacher, Danielle Harkins, near St. Petersburg, Florida, began acting strangely after she took interest in demonic rituals.
Virginia parents of 6-year-old suspected school shooter could face charges: expert
The 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot his first grade teacher will likely not face charges, according to experts. However, the parent's of the boy could under gun safety laws.
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
