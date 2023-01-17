Read full article on original website
New Hampshire grocery store deemed a 'total loss' after fire
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A staple of downtown Wolfeboro, New Hampshire overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee has been turned to rubble. Hunter's Shop 'n Save on Main Street is considered a total loss following a powerful fire Monday night into Tuesday morning, Wolfeboro Fire Chief Thomas Zotti said. "Our duty crew signed...
WMUR.com
Police search for owner of snake found in Littleton business
LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton police are hoping to find the owner of a reptile recently discovered at a business. If your snake ran, or rather slithered away from home, they have it. New Hampshire Fish and Game stopped by their department after a small snake was found loose in...
Comfort K9 to Join Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Police
Portsmouth Police are expanding their four-footed ranks with the addition of a comfort K9. The department has partnered with Hero Pups of Exeter to supply a comfort dog to the ranks to help ease the trauma for individuals impacted by violence, tragedy, or traumatic events. They can maintain and increase department morale for officers and their families facing difficulties, and spread good will with visits to schools, nursing homes, hospitals, and community events.
Seacoast New Hampshire Town is Among 10 Best in U.S. for New Homeowners
Tired of renting a home on the Seacoast? Well, it looks like it’s time to pack up, load the moving truck and…stay right here on the Seacoast. According to a new study, Somersworth, New Hampshire, is the tenth best city in the United States for first-time homeowners. Factors...
WCAX
Student, 15, dies after skiing accident at Gunstock Resort
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) - A high school student has died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to the school community Tuesday saying that 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby was a freshman at the school. Tom Day, president and general manager of...
Tragedy on the Slopes: 15-Year-Old Dies Skiing at Gunstock
A 15-year-old Gilford girl died while skiing at Gunstock Mountain Resort Monday afternoon. General Manager Tom Day told the Laconia Daily Sun that Sydnie Quimby hit rocks and trees when she skied off the Derringer trail. Derringer is an intermediate level trail at Gunstock. "Our hearts go out to her...
WCAX
Shaheen embarks on $111M investment tour
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is traveling across the state as part of her Invest in New Hampshire Tour to highlight $111 million in new projects coming to the Granite State. Main Street in downtown Littleton is a mix of retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses....
nhbr.com
Four Upper Valley communities gear up to form power-pooling plan
Four Upper Valley communities are poised to be in the initial group of local governments receiving their electricity from the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The nonprofit is set up in a way to pool the buying power of municipalities while insulating them from financial risk. It’s scheduled to launch in Lebanon, Hanover, Enfield and Plainfield in April or May.
Death at Portland campsite ruled suspicious, police say
PORTLAND, Maine — The death of a man at a campsite near the Fore River Parkway Trail System is being considered suspicious, according to Portland police. In a news release Thursday morning, Portland police reported they were called to the campsite around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday for a person in need of medical assistance.
manchesterinklink.com
Jan. 18 Emergency Operation Center update
MANCHESTER, NH – The following update was issued by the city to confirm recent approvals needed to move forward with alternative sheltering options. Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said there have been no firm dates set as yet for the opening of a shelter on Beech Street or the former bus station on Canal Street, which are still being set up. The Cashin Center remains open as an emergency overnight shelter and the 1269 Cafe has extended its morning hours so that it can be accessed by 8:30 a.m. where lunch is served. In addition to this update, crews from public works spent hours Wednesday removing items left behind following the evacuation of the encampment outside the Families in Transition shelter, which was conducted under police supervision.
Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers
I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
whdh.com
19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in NH crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
WMUR.com
Police in New Hampshire's Lakes Region search for person responsible for BB gun attacks
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in two Lakes Region towns are searching for whoever is behind a series of BB gun attacks. There have not been any reported injuries, but police said this is a very serious situation. Ginny Sanborn, of Laconia, made a quick pit stop at a Gilford...
WMUR.com
Concord casino proposal approved by planning board
CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
manchesterinklink.com
City preparing to open 40-bed shelter on Beech Street
MANCHESTER, NH – The city is preparing to open a 24-hour shelter at an abandoned factory at 39 Beech Street, as well as an emergency shelter at the former bus depot on Canal Street. During Tuesday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin reported to the...
Does a Piece of Television History Lie Beneath This New Hampshire Bridge?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In 2018, the fencing finally went up around the General Sullivan Bridge in Dover. Long ago deemed unsafe for cars and trucks, the historic bridge is forever off-limits to pedestrians.
N.H. city ranked among the best in U.S. for first-time home buyers
Only two New England communities made the list. Realtor.com has named Somersworth, N.H., one of the best spots in the nation for first-time home buyers. The rankings, released Wednesday, place the city north of Dover and along the Maine border at No. 10. Somersworth had a population just north of 12,000 in 2021, per U.S. Census estimates, and a median home price of $372,737, a 17.3% increase year over year, according to Zillow.
This New Hampshire Brewery is Bringing Summer Vibes With an Indoor Beach
With snow on the ground, likely for the next two or three months, summer energy is sadly gone. I know, it hurts. I, like you, miss the sun, beach, and warm sand. And it is gone until May or June...or is it?. It's not. All the summer energy is still...
97.5 WOKQ
