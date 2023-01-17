On December 21st, 2022 Westport Police initiated an investigation after a complaint was made regarding damage caused to landscaping at property owned by the Westport Housing Authority. The complainant provided video surveillance of the alleged suspect driving over grass areas of the property causing significant damage. Through the surveillance footage, the investigating officer identified the alleged suspect as James Doyle. The officer applied for and was granted a warrant charging Mr. Doyle with the above crime. On January 13th, 2023, the investigating officer witnessed Mr. Doyle driving his vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Mr. Doyle was arrested and transported to Westport Police Department where he was processed. Mr. Doyle was released on court set bond of $2500 with a court date of January 23rd, 2023 at Stamford Superior Court.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO