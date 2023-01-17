Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Pedestrian Exiting Diner on LI Struck, Killed by Intoxicated Driver: Police
A man leaving a diner on Long Island was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon by an intoxicated driver, who is now under arrest, according to police. According to the Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad, police received reports of the accident that took place at around 2:32 p.m. in Woodbury.
ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Allegedly Drunk Driver Outside Woodbury Diner
The identity has been released of a man who was killed after exiting a popular Long Island diner when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Victim Who Just Exited Popular Woodbury Diner Struck, Killed By Drunk Driver: Police
A man driving drunk struck and killed a victim who had just exited a popular Long Island diner, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Willem Specht, age 62, of...
Police: 19-year-old assaulted, seriously injured by numerous unknown men in Riverhead
News 12 has been told officers responded to a hospital after a reported victim was taken there.
Vehicle Crashes Into Pole In Centereach
Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Long Island in the early morning hours.A vehicle crashed into a pole in Centereach on Holbrook Road at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.Authorities did not have information about wheth…
News 12
Police: Occupied school bus rear-ended by hit-and-run driver in West Babylon
Police say an occupied school bus was struck in a hit-and-run on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in West Babylon. The accident happened around 8 a.m. by Belmont Avenue. Police say two vehicles were involved, and a school bus was rear-ended by a dark sedan. The sedan fled the scene.
fox5ny.com
Victim identified after tractor-trailer plummets onto NY highway
NEW YORK - The driver of a tractor-trailer killed when the vehicle he was driving went off an overpass on the Cross Westchester Expressway (I-287) on Wednesday morning has been identified. Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was killed in the crash yesterday around 10:20 a.m. at Exit 9A,...
Would-Be Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Long Beach Man, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. The incident happened Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Detectives said an 88-year-old man received a phone call from an unknown man...
Police: Bridgeport woman struck and killed by car while walking on Route 8 in Shelton
State Police say the 32-year-old woman from Bridgeport was pronounced dead at the scene.
19-Year-Old Suffers Skull Fracture During Baseball Bat Attack In Riverhead, Police Say
A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group of people on Long Island and struck with a baseball bat. Riverhead Police officers responded to an area hospital at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after receiving a report that an assault victim was at the hospital, the Riverhead Town Police Department reported.
Police: Man pulls out switch blade at deli in the Bronx, opens fire at driver
The NYPD is searching for a male suspect involved in a Concourse Village shooting on Jan. 7.
Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash
State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
Vehicle Crashes Into Salvation Army Building In East Northport
Officers responded after a vehicle crashed into a Salvation Army building on Long Island. A vehicle struck the building, located at 319 Clay Pitts Road in East Northport, at about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. Police said no one was injured in the...
westportlocal.com
Westport Man Arrested (again); This time for Property Damage
On December 21st, 2022 Westport Police initiated an investigation after a complaint was made regarding damage caused to landscaping at property owned by the Westport Housing Authority. The complainant provided video surveillance of the alleged suspect driving over grass areas of the property causing significant damage. Through the surveillance footage, the investigating officer identified the alleged suspect as James Doyle. The officer applied for and was granted a warrant charging Mr. Doyle with the above crime. On January 13th, 2023, the investigating officer witnessed Mr. Doyle driving his vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Mr. Doyle was arrested and transported to Westport Police Department where he was processed. Mr. Doyle was released on court set bond of $2500 with a court date of January 23rd, 2023 at Stamford Superior Court.
Riverhead shooting victim dies; gunman remains at large as investigation continues: police
The man shot and critically injured on East Main Street Jan. 6 has died, Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller told RiverheadLOCAL this afternoon. The shooter remains at large, Hegermiller said. The case has been turned over to the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad and is under active investigation, the chief said.
ID Released For Man Killed After Tractor-Trailer Fell On I-287 Near I-684 In Harrison
The names of the victims of a crash in which a tractor-trailer flipped over a guardrail on an exit ramp and landed on I-287 at the interchange with I-684 in Westchester County have been released by police. The driver of the tractor-trailer who was killed was identified as 42-year-old Connecticut...
Father, Son Charged After 26 Cats Found Living In Hoarding Conditions In Islip, Police Say
A father and son are facing charges after police said more than two dozen cats were found living in hoarding conditions at their Long Island home. Gary Verga, age 72, and 39-year-old Daniel Verga were arrested at about 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after an investigation at their Islip home, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
Eyewitness News
Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
Officers In Westport Attacked By Man Drinking Fuel Additive, Police Say
A Connecticut man who was found walking down the middle of a street drinking liquid fuel additive has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring police officers. The incident took place in Westport on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when police responded to the area of Center Street on a report of an individual, acting erratically and drinking motor oil.
