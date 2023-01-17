ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selden, NY

Daily Voice

Vehicle Crashes Into Pole In Centereach

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Long Island in the early morning hours.A vehicle crashed into a pole in Centereach on Holbrook Road at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.Authorities did not have information about wheth…
CENTEREACH, NY
fox5ny.com

Victim identified after tractor-trailer plummets onto NY highway

NEW YORK - The driver of a tractor-trailer killed when the vehicle he was driving went off an overpass on the Cross Westchester Expressway (I-287) on Wednesday morning has been identified. Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was killed in the crash yesterday around 10:20 a.m. at Exit 9A,...
GUILFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

Westport Man Arrested (again); This time for Property Damage

On December 21st, 2022 Westport Police initiated an investigation after a complaint was made regarding damage caused to landscaping at property owned by the Westport Housing Authority. The complainant provided video surveillance of the alleged suspect driving over grass areas of the property causing significant damage. Through the surveillance footage, the investigating officer identified the alleged suspect as James Doyle. The officer applied for and was granted a warrant charging Mr. Doyle with the above crime. On January 13th, 2023, the investigating officer witnessed Mr. Doyle driving his vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Mr. Doyle was arrested and transported to Westport Police Department where he was processed. Mr. Doyle was released on court set bond of $2500 with a court date of January 23rd, 2023 at Stamford Superior Court.
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
SHELTON, CT

