A local bus line connecting Augusta County to Charlottesville has been busy over its first 16 months of life. According to the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, the Afton Express has logged over 12-thousand trips between Charlottesville and the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area. That’s part of the agency’s first Afton Express Annual Report, which also celebrates the service’s transition from demonstration project to permanent fixture within the BRITE Bus system.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO