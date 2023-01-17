Read full article on original website
q101online.com
Avian Flu found in Rockingham County turkeys
Virginia poultry producers received some disturbing news from the Virginia Departmenjt of Agriculture and Consumer Services this morning. ‘. Michael Wallace, V[DACS Director of Communications, confirmed that a commercial turkey flock in Rockingham County has reported the state’s first positive case of Avian Flu. Wallace says the department is...
q101online.com
UVA returns for spring classes
Spring classes for undergraduates are officially underway at the University of Virginia. The spring semester started for thousands of students yesterday. School President Jim Ryan said in a video on the school’s website that his team is ready to help anyone that was impacted by the tragic shooting on campus last November.
q101online.com
HPD offers Police Academy
The Harrisonburg Police Department has opened the application period for this year’s Community Police Academy. It’s a program that brings citizens inside the department, offering a chance to see how the Harrisonburg Police functions on a daily basis and a better understanding of the role they play in the community.
q101online.com
Elkton hires manager back
Greg Lunsford is back as Elkton’s Town Manager. Elkton Town Council unanimously agreed to rehire Lunsford at last evening’s meeting. He previously served as town manager from February of 2020 to last June when he was let go by the council on a 4-2 vote. That vote to...
q101online.com
Public hearing for 900 home development tonight
The Harrisonburg Planning Commission will hold a public hearing this evening on a rezoning request for a proposed housing development. Developers of the Bluestone Town Center want to build more than 900 homes as well as retail and office space on the western side of Harrisonburg. Avi Fetcher represents one...
q101online.com
Bus line logs over 12-thousand trips
A local bus line connecting Augusta County to Charlottesville has been busy over its first 16 months of life. According to the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, the Afton Express has logged over 12-thousand trips between Charlottesville and the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area. That’s part of the agency’s first Afton Express Annual Report, which also celebrates the service’s transition from demonstration project to permanent fixture within the BRITE Bus system.
q101online.com
Peta asks company to review drivers’ records
PETA sent a letter yesterday to Shenandoah Valley Organic C-E-O Corwin Heatwole, urging him to immediately review all company and contract drivers’ records and to prohibit any individuals with driving-related offenses from getting behind the wheel. The appeal comes after trucker Anthony Lee Lambert was found guilty of improper...
q101online.com
Planning commission approves rezoning for Town Center
After nearly five hours of public comment and discussion, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval to rezone land on the western side of the city for the Bluestone Town Center, which expected to have over 900 homes. The approval came following a public hearing last night that saw around...
q101online.com
Waynesboro Police Seek Help in Armed Robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject in a recent robbery. On January 14th, 2023, at approximately 9:43 pm, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Tobacco and Vape store located at 400 Tiffany Drive.
q101online.com
Woodstock Man Accused of Shooting at Law Enforcement May Avoid Trial
WOODSTOCK, Va – It appears that a Woodstock man accused of shooting at law enforcement more than two years ago will not go to trial and instead has copped a plea with prosecutors. A four-day trial for Sean Patrick Dempsey was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning in Shenandoah County...
