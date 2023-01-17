ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, IN

WANE-TV

Coroner: Skyline Pass shooting homicide-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 43-year-old woman shot her 7-year-old son in the chest and shot herself in the head during a double fatal shooting inside a north side home Wednesday morning, according to the Allen County Coroner. After conducting autopsies, the coroner ruled Kari Lynn Beck’s manner...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Two found dead Wednesday morning ruled a murder-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled the two people found dead on the city’s north side yesterday was the result of a murder-suicide. Fort Wayne police were called to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and East Wallen roads, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. On arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Shooting in Defiance County leaves 1 in ‘critical’ condition

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday following an altercation that left another person in “critical” condition from a gunshot wound, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO). On Wednesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Stever...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
hillsdalecollegian.com

State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting

Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
HILLSDALE, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody

(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting

TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
TIFFIN, OH
wbnowqct.com

Crash In DKC

An extension ladder is to blame for a crash involving a large truck that shut down a stretch of I 69 in DeKalb County. State troopers responded to the rollover accident blocking northbound traffic on I-69 near the 326 mile marker, just north of the County Road 11A exit, in DeKalb County. Officers found a single dump style truck on its side, blocking northbound traffic, with what appeared to gravel strewn across the roadway. The driver and passenger were trapped inside the overturned wreckage, but appeared to be uninjured. A preliminary investigation revealed the dump truck, operated by Jacob Bluhm, of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on I-69 in the right lane. An 8ft extension ladder was laying in the roadway ahead of Bluhm’s vehicle. Then the crash. It had the northbound lanes of I-69 closed for nearly two hours while crews worked to remove the vehicle and debris from the interstate.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
963xke.com

FWPD: Man arrested had guns, drugs in reach of children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police Department officials say that a man is facing charges after a drug investigation. 26-year-old Kevin Jerelle Jones, Jr. was arrested for drug dealing and neglect of a dependent charges Tuesday after detectives with the police department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit had been watching a home at 6204 Pheasant Pass.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

GoFundMe set up for family that died in Steuben County house fire

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) A GoFundMe has been set up for the family that died in a Steuben County house fire. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at a home on East Toledo Street in Fremont. 37-year-old Rebecca White was killed in the fire, along with her three children, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

ISP: Ladder to blame for crash that shut down I-69

AUBURN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police think an extension ladder that wasn’t properly secured caused a crash on I-69 Monday morning that shut down a portion of the interstate. Around 9:30 a.m., troopers responded to the 326-mile marker on the northbound side close to CR 11 A.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Pursuit ends in drug dealing, neglect arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An attempt by Fort Wayne police to wrap up a drug investigation led to a man leading officers on a car chase and ultimately his arrest on drug dealing and neglect of a dependent charges Tuesday. Detectives with the police department’s Gang and Violent...
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Sunday Night Two Car Crash Leaves Two Dead In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Two people are dead following a Sunday night crash that resulted in both cars engulfed in flames. It happened around 9:30 p.m. where police were called to Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road, in reference to a reported motor vehicle crash with injuries. Upon arrival, police found two cars involved in the crash completely engulfed in flames. According to preliminary reports, an eastbound passenger car and a westbound passenger car collided. The collision caused both cars to become fully engulfed in flames upon impact.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
FREMONT, IN

