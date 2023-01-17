ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

reckless ranger
2d ago

they really don't want you thinking or acting for yourself. the time to speak up about protecting your rights is here. the freedom of speech, the right to gather, the ability to protect our rights by bearing arms, the regulation of a militia by its people, and the pursuit of happiness shall not be infringed.

6
Two Virginia lawmakers are working to make prison calls free

Lawmakers in Richmond are considering a bill that would allow people incarcerated to make free telephone calls. The cost of maintaining a line of communication to people behind bars in Virginia prisons can be crippling for many families. Ben Knotts at Americans for Prosperity says the captive market is not working.
Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines

• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
Virginia Senators defeat effort to further cut the grocery tax, House bills remain

Last year, members of the General Assembly got rid of the state portion of the grocery tax. Now, lawmakers are considering several bills to get rid of the rest of it. Governor Glenn Youngkin campaigned on a platform of getting rid of the grocery tax. Last year, he signed a bill to get rid of the state portion, and now lawmakers are considering legislation to get rid of the rest of it.
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s […] The post A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules

Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
