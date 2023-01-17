Read full article on original website
reckless ranger
2d ago
they really don't want you thinking or acting for yourself. the time to speak up about protecting your rights is here. the freedom of speech, the right to gather, the ability to protect our rights by bearing arms, the regulation of a militia by its people, and the pursuit of happiness shall not be infringed.
Senate panel kills bill allowing Virginia’s attorney general to prosecute some local crimes
A Virginia Senate panel narrowly rejected a bill to allow the attorney general to prosecute certain violent crimes against children for the second straight year.
Proposed bills on Virginia election laws rejected, some moved forward Tuesday
One Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee moved forward bills yesterday that would cut early voting and stop the use of drop boxes.
NBC12
Legislation over gender pronouns and identity notifications heads to General Assembly
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At the Virginia State Capitol Thursday, there was a push for Sage’s Law. The legislation would require schools to tell parents if a student self-identifies as a gender different from the student’s biological sex. “Parents, you are not alone. This mother stands with you....
wvtf.org
Two Virginia lawmakers are working to make prison calls free
Lawmakers in Richmond are considering a bill that would allow people incarcerated to make free telephone calls. The cost of maintaining a line of communication to people behind bars in Virginia prisons can be crippling for many families. Ben Knotts at Americans for Prosperity says the captive market is not working.
WSET
Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
Bill would have police get specific training for handling citizens with dementia
Thursday, dozens of Alzheimer’s advocates will travel to Richmond to ask lawmakers to support the 150,000 Virginians living with the disease by passing a new bill.
newsfromthestates.com
Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines
• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
wvtf.org
Virginia Senators defeat effort to further cut the grocery tax, House bills remain
Last year, members of the General Assembly got rid of the state portion of the grocery tax. Now, lawmakers are considering several bills to get rid of the rest of it. Governor Glenn Youngkin campaigned on a platform of getting rid of the grocery tax. Last year, he signed a bill to get rid of the state portion, and now lawmakers are considering legislation to get rid of the rest of it.
WAVY News 10
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s […] The post A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox5dc.com
Virginia legislators propose gun purchase waiting period after Walmart mass shooting
MCLEAN, Va. - Should there be a mandatory "cooling-off period" when people go to purchase a gun?. It’s one of several proposals involving guns currently being debated by Virginia lawmakers. "We need to act, and I promised these families that that’s what I would do," explained Del. Cliff Hayes....
Virginia Senate panel rejects Youngkin-backed effort to repeal adoption of California’s clean car standards
Virginia Senate Democrats voted down a Republican effort backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to repeal the adoption of California vehicle emissions standards that will ban new gas vehicles from being sold by 2035.
13newsnow.com
Virginia bill would require educators to report to parents if child presents as other gender
RICHMOND, Va. — A new bill introduced in the Virginia House would require educators to alert parents if their child starts presenting as another gender. The sponsor argues this is about keeping parents informed about their children, but critics have called the process of outing a student dangerous. Virginia's...
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules
Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
Jury deliberations begin in second sedition trial against Oath Keepers
The fates of three members and one associate of the Oath Keepers are in the hands of a Washington, DC, jury that will decide whether they committed several federal crimes, including seditious conspiracy, on January 6, 2021.
Alternatives to metal detectors? Educators ask Virginia legislators to fund them
While there's no timeline for when students will return to the classroom, the next time they do, they'll have to walk through a set of metal detectors which are slated to be installed on January 19.
Augusta Free Press
VCU poll: Biden, Youngkin both get positive job approval ratings among Virginia voters
President Biden gets a 50 percent job approval rating from Virginians, a dramatic turnaround from where he stood in the Commonwealth in the summer, according to a new Commonwealth Poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU. The July Commonwealth Poll had Biden...
Kingsport Times-News
SWVA legislative agenda includes electric utilities, abortion, electronic gaming, overdose prevention
RICHMOND — As the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session enters its first full week, Southwest Virginia legislators have gotten their start on the region’s legislative agenda. While the General Assembly’s deadline to introduce new bills and resolutions is Friday, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-1st Gate...
Virginia Democrats propose more bills to crack down on gun violence
Among the proposals, one bill will prevent the future sale of assault weapons after July 1 as well as ban high capacity magazines.
