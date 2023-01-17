Read full article on original website
Related
envirotech-online.com
LC/MS/MS system provides a boost to environmental laboratories’ productivity
PerkinElmer’s QSight™ Triple Quad LC/MS/MS provides environmental laboratories with rapid, precise and highly-user friendly analytical capabilities. As regulations become more stringent, laboratories are faced with the challenge of detecting lower levels of contaminants while maintaining high productivity. The QSight Triple Quadrupole LC/MS/MS is designed to optimise lab operations without compromising on analysis accuracy and confidence.
Comments / 0