Weather Now: Mild Day with Morning Sun and an Evening Sprinkle

By Michelle Muscatello
 2 days ago

Good morning. After a gloomy, unsettled weekend, we’re kicking off the work and school week with some sunshine. Temperatures will be well-above normal today, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. After a sunny morning, clouds will roll in through the afternoon but skies stay dry. Winds stay light from the west-southwest at 5-10mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

A weak disturbance will move through this evening and tonight, bringing the risk for a few sprinkles or a spotty light rain shower.

After an early sprinkle, skies tonight are partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures stay at or above freezing in most areas, dropping to the mid 30s by dawn.

While today is mild, tomorrow looks even a bit warmer. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning will clear for more sun in the afternoon. Highs climb to near 50 with a bit of a breezy southwest wind.

❄️ Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

