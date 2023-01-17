ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Malinda Trass
2d ago

He is 4 and not yet toilet trained but knows how to play with a gun, that someone didn't properly put away. I blame the adults, it's no wonder the child doesn't know any better , his parent is lazy,careless , and irresponsible. They don't need a child if this is the best they can do to look after him. He claims he was in the bed,with a baby running around with no supervision,he didn't know there was a gun lying around, didn't know the child had taken it outside of the apartment, and he didn't know the baby was outside ,he didn't have clothes on the child.What the hell is he good for? This child was basically home alone.I didn't read anything about the mother ,but I guess someone has to work.

Robert Michel
2d ago

Saw the whole thing last weekend. The guy claimed the gun was a relatives but his story started falling apart.

Bluesky11
2d ago

I can just imagine and it doesn't look like he only held it this one time

