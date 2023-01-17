Read full article on original website
UK’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe formally launches Man Utd takeover attempt as he says ‘we have entered the process’
THE UK'S richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe has entered the race to buy Manchester United. The Old Trafford club were put up for sale by the Glazers back in November, although they're still waiting to find a suitable buyer. But The Times have claimed that Ratcliffe has now confirmed that...
Man Utd legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s brutal first words to Erling Haaland when pair met at Molde revealed
ERLING HAALAND admits he owes a huge thank you to Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for teaching him the art of goalscoring. The Manchester City hero signed for Molde when he was just 16 years old and spent two years working under the "Baby-Faced Assassin". Haaland’s dad Alfie had...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Louis van Gaal broke down in tears over Man Utd sacking and wife knew it was the end after Sir Alex Ferguson change
FORMER Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal broke down in tears after he was sacked by the club, his wife has revealed. The Dutchman's partner Truus has claimed she knew he was going to be dismissed after a change in behaviour towards them from legend Sir Alex Ferguson. Van Gaal,...
Yardbarker
Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract
Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
Yardbarker
No Ronaldo rule at Manchester United as star could sign new contract with bumper pay rise
There is reportedly no Cristiano Ronaldo rule at Manchester United, despite what other recent reports have suggested. This is according to Football Transfers, who have provided an update on Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Man Utd, with the England international looking set to earn himself a big pay rise.
Cristiano Ronaldo could link up with Real Madrid legend Keylor Navas again with Al-Nassr in transfer talks with PSG
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be reunited with former Real Madrid team-mate Keylor Navas at Al-Nassr, according to reports. The pair played together at Santiago Bernabeu between 2014 and 2018. Ronaldo, 37, joined Al-Nassr last month after being axed by Manchester United. And having recruited a star forward, the Saudi side are...
Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand names his Premier League player of season so far… and it’s not Erling Haaland
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand has named his Premier League player of the season, choosing to snub Erling Haaland. The Manchester City goal machine is many people's favourite to get the award at the end of the campaign. Haaland has been in exceptional form in his first season in England,...
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
Man Utd fans all saying the same thing after incredible touchline footage of Casemiro in derby with Man City emerges
MANCHESTER UNITED fans have sung Casemiro's praises after footage emerged of his passionate touchline display against Manchester City. United beat City on Saturday at Old Trafford when a controversial goal by Bruno Fernandes cancelled out Jack Grealish's opener before Marcus Rashford's winner. Casemiro stood out once more with a stunning...
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as late Olise stunner halts Red Devils
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Man Utd.
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
Reason why Michael Olise’s free-kick should have been DISALLOWED as Man Utd fans fume after Crystal Palace equaliser
MANCHESTER UNITED fans are furious as they feel Crystal Palace's stoppage-time equaliser should have been disallowed on Wednesday night. Michael Olise scored a sensational free-kick in the dying minutes to salvage a point for Patrick Vieira's side at Selhurst Park. But Red Devils supporters have been left raging after identifying...
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla as Wolves welcome Pablo Sarabia from PSG
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax while Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain. There are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos declares interest in buying Man Utd
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos company officially joined the race to buy Manchester United on Tuesday. Positioned near global software companies, consultancies and banks, the club has created a lounge on the main high street of Davos, a luxury Swiss ski resort teeming with billionaires and CEOs this week during the annual Forum.
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
Jadon Sancho returns to Man Utd first-team training after England winger went to Holland on Erik ten Hag’s advice
JADON SANCHO has returned to Manchester United first-team training. The Red Devils star, 22, has been working to a personal training plan that was set out by Erik ten Hag in November. He jetted off to Holland during the World Cup and linked up with coaches Ten Hag had previously...
