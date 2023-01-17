Read full article on original website
BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
BBC
Bristol council tax would rise by 5% under budget plans
Council tax would rise by 5% under Bristol City Council's new budget plans, it has been revealed. The proposals would also see council tenants' rent rise by 7%. But proposed funding cuts for parks, libraries and the council tax reduction scheme, which helps poorest families, were shelved after a backlash.
BBC
Oxfordshire County Council plans to cut pupil funding to plug gap
A council plans to cut funding for all school pupils in order to push £2.38m into special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision. Of the schools that responded to Oxfordshire County Council's proposal, 90% have objected. The council's lead for children, education and young people's services insisted the move...
BBC
Inquiry to be held after homes plan refused in Somerset village of Oakhill
A planning inquiry will be held to determine the fate of 26 homes after permission was refused. Persimmon Homes South West and the Johnstone Land Company Ltd applied in December 2020 to build the houses in Oakhill, near Shepton Mallet. Mendip District Council voted unanimously to refuse the plans in...
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Rude landlord tells tenants who lived in the property for over 20 years to GET OUT after requesting repairs.
** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Back in 1997, Billy and his wife and two children moved to a new town after craving suburban living as their family expanded. Billy wasn't ready to buy a home at the time but they were financially stable enough to rent a home in a nice neighborhood.
Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now
If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
BBC
Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff
Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
BBC
Cost of living: What can you do if your landlord won't fix something?
When Hayley Dawson was told her rent would be going up by hundreds of pounds, it was unwelcome but understandable. The market is competitive and costs are rising for everybody, she says - but where she's less forgiving is the condition of her rented home. She says she spent months...
BBC
Levelling up: Sefton bid rejection is slap in face, council says
A council leader has described the latest allocation of levelling up money as "another slap in the face" after his area's bids were rejected. Sefton Council's Ian Maher said plans to revitalise Bootle and Crosby had been ignored, showing ministers had "no interest in real levelling up". The government said...
BBC
A39 Somerset: Road re-opens after over-turned double-decker bus
A road has reopened after a double-decker bus carrying 70 Hinkley Point C workers overturned in icy road conditions in Somerset. Initially declared a major incident, police attended the crash, which also involved a motorcyclist, on the A39 near Cannington at about 06:00 GMT. There were 70 people on board...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds
The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
BBC
King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'
King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC
Levelling Up: Catterick Garrison plan in PM's constituency to get £20m
A project in the Prime Minister's North Yorkshire constituency is to receive almost £20m in levelling up cash. The Catterick Garrison town centre scheme is the only one to receive government support in the county. Richmondshire District Council said the plans would create an attractive, vibrant and inclusive town...
