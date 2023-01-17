Read full article on original website
Michelle Stephan
2d ago
He should not even have been on the streets. Should not have been released from prison. Parole Board should be held accountable also. 😡😡😡
4
WILX-TV
Brighton mall robbery, shooting suspects charged
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The five women suspected of robbing an Ulta store in Brighton were charged with multiple felonies. Police identified the women as Joya Omega Williams, Kari Deloris Williams, Shanel Jean Webster, Tirezah Renee Scott and Laronda Nashea Chase. They’ve been arraigned on several charges, including organized retail fraud and felonious assault. Two are charged with assaulting and fleeing a police officer.
WILX-TV
Ann Arbor police arrest suspect 6 minutes after bank robbery
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A suspected bank robber was taken into custody within 10 minutes of the robbery. The incident happened Saturday at a Chase Bank in Ann Arbor, located near the intersection of West Stadium Boulevard and Abbott Avenue. According to authorities, a 37-year-old man was arrested by police within six minutes of the department being notified of the robbery.
‘We dropped them,’ witness hears Grand Rapids double-murder suspect say after shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Toniya Crump said she can’t make any sense out of a June double-homicide that took the life of her father and his good friend. Her father, 58-year-old Tony Dwayne Vaughn, died on his birthday. “It doesn’t make any sense at all because my father was...
abc12.com
Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
Suspect in deadly New Year's Eve shooting fires lawyer during court proceeding
A man charged with open murder in connection to the shooting death of Lansing music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell was in court Tuesday.
Can you help Lansing police identify a car thief?
Crime Stoppers are investigating an automobile theft that occurred in Nov. 2022.
WWMTCw
Lansing man to stand trial after fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damien Lang, 29, has been ordered to stand trial by a judge in Kalamazoo County District Court Wednesday, in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old, Bryce Salter. The incident happened in a parking lot near Western Michigan University on Nov. 11, according to police. December: Lansing man...
Police investigate break-in at Metro Grand Rapids
While police say the investigation is in its early stages, they're "confident" the break-in is not related to the deadly shooting that happened there over the weekend.
Grand Rapids man accused in double-homicide had parking lot argument with one victim, records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A parking lot argument is believed to have preceded a double-fatal June shooting in Grand Rapids that left two 58-year-old men dead. Deiontreay Darrell Craft, 25, is accused of two counts of open murder in the deaths of Freddie James Lusk Jr. and Tony Dwayne Vaughn. He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Grand Rapids District Court.
WILX-TV
4 guns and 79 rounds found in suspicious vehicle by Ingham County deputies
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old man from Lansing was arrested Tuesday after officials found weapons in his vehicle. According to authorities, an Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy checked a suspicious vehicle at Valhalla Park in Delhi Township just after midnight. The deputy noticed a handgun in plain view, according to reports. Four guns and seventy-nine rounds of ammunition were found in the vehicle.
Police investigating after shots fired into Ann Arbor townhouse
The Ann Arbor Police is asking for the community’s help after they say a person fired shots into a townhouse off Platt Road on Monday around 1 a.m.
WILX-TV
4 suspects arrested in Delta Township following human trafficking investigation
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Four male adult suspects have been arrested in Delta Twp. after separately attempting to meet an underage minor and engage in criminal sexual activity according to authorities. Deputies discovered during the arrest that one of the suspects was carrying a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol on his person.
Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say
DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
WILX-TV
Authorities seek suspects in Grass Lake Schools vandalism
GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying people in a vandalism and malicious destruction of property investigation. They are accused of spray painting buildings and signs at Grass Lake Elementary and Middle schools, and possibly at Grass Lake High School on Dec. 29.
GRPD: Two cars exchange gunfire, injure toddler in crash
Police say they were called around 2:40 pm on Monday, about two cars driving through the area of Fuller Avenue SE and Alexander Street SE, as well as the area of Union Avenue SE and Logan Street SE
4 injured after possible street racing accident in Jackson County
A Jackson man is seriously injured after a two car crash possibly caused by street racing
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
thelivingstonpost.com
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
Body found burned inside vehicle after fatal crash on I-75
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle after a crash on I-75. The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, on northbound I-75 and Dixie Highway in Springfield Township. According to Michigan State Police, troopers received reports of a brush fire on I-75, and when the Springfield Township Fire Department arrived at the scene, they discovered it was a vehicle and called state police.A body was recovered from the vehicle once the fire was put out. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling northbound on I-75, lost control of the vehicle, and ran off the road, crashing into a tree. The car caught fire in the crash. Troopers say they are working to identify the driver. The medical examiner is waiting for dental records to aid the identification.Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.
