Lansdale, PA

delawarebusinessnow.com

Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold

Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
STANTON, DE
TAPinto.net

CB Schools Struggle to Keep Students from Recording in the Classroom

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Central Bucks School District officials heard example after example of how students are violating policies prohibiting them from recording in the classroom and discussed strategies to make those policies stronger. At the Jan. 11 meeting of the district’s Policy Committee, Jason Jaffe, Director of Technology for the district, explained that he recently received a call from a school principal. A student had recorded a teacher talking to a parent then e-mailed the video to his friends. The parent’s father, who was a former CB employee, contacted the district to complain. The principal called Jaffe asking how to proceed. Weekly occurrences Jaffe said it’s...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

See bodies donated to science in all their glory

Body Worlds Rx is a prescription for good health — a dramatic exhibit that offers an extraordinary look at the interior of this constantly changing mass of cells we carry around with us as we stumble through life. And, like many good medicines, it may offer a bitter taste...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Township Moves Thursday Meeting to Sunnybrook

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Plans by the state Department of Transportation to pave a substantial length of East High Street – from North Pleasant View Road in Sanatoga to the dividing line between Berks County and West Pottsgrove Township, just east of Quarry Road – are discussion topic for the Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023) meeting of the Lower Pottsgrove Board of Commissioners.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers — Meridian Bank

Headquartered in Malvern, Meridian Bank is an innovative community bank that provides a comprehensive array of financial services to businesses, professional practices, and individuals. In addition to a broad-based commercial lending portfolio, specialties include SBA lending, commercial and consumer real estate financing, residential mortgages, private banking, cash management, and electronic payments processing.
MALVERN, PA
WHYY

Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia

Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

