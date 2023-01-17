Read full article on original website
Bull elk poaching prompts reward in southeastern Kentucky
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said they found a bull elk carcass on Friday near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.
lakercountry.com
Scammers back at it, South KY RECC warns
Scam calls continue to disrupt South Kentucky RECC, as the local electric cooperative announced this week that their members are, once again, falling victim to deceptive phone calls. RECC officials say scammers are calling and claiming to be from South KY RECC and demanding payment in 30 minutes or their...
Wildlife officers investigating after bull elk meant to establish species in part of McCreary Co. found dead
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky wildlife officers are asking for help from the public after finding a bull elk poached in McCreary County. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, a department employee found a bull elk carcass near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area on Jan. 13. McCreary County is part of a 16-county elk zone in southeastern Kentucky where elk hunting is prohibited.
lakercountry.com
Russell County mesonet site now up and running
A Kentucky mesonet site through Western Kentucky University is now operable in Russell County. The mesonet site is located in the Ono community and can be visited online at kymesonet.org. The Kentucky Mesonet, a division of the Kentucky Climate Center, is a statewide monitoring weather and climate monitoring infrastructure with...
wnky.com
Laurel County chase ends with discovery of body in car
LONDON, Ky. (WLEX) – Police say they have found a body in a car after a multi-county chase on Interstate 75. A female body was found inside a car after a police chase that started in Madison County ended on I-75 near Laurel County. Kentucky State Police troopers say...
WKYT 27
Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
wbontv.com
KSP: Deceased woman found in suspect vehicle involved in multi-county pursuit
What Kentucky State Police officials are calling a routine traffic stop turned multi-county pursuit is now a death investigation. The high speed pursuit began around 10:15 Wednesday morning in Madison County, when police observed a motorist committing a traffic violation. The suspect then failed to pull over for a traffic stop initiating a pursuit.
wymt.com
Shooting threat leads to brief standoff in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What could have turned into a very bad situation this weekend ended with a Southeastern Kentucky man facing a host of charges. Early Sunday morning, Knox County deputies were called to a home on KY 3439 after reports one man with a rifle was threatening to shoot another man and a woman.
q95fm.net
KSP Looking for Woman Wanted for Credit Card Fraud
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted woman. Kentucky State Police are looking for 29 year old Alexandria Laine Logan. Logan is wanted on multiple warrants, including the fraudulent use of a credit card. She is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches...
kentuckytoday.com
Fatal crashes mar weekend
GLASGOW, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police troopers have been kept busy over the past few days investigating vehicle crashes, including ones in Barren and Clinton counties that resulted in multiple fatalities. On Friday, just after 12:30 p.m., troopers from the Bowling Green Post responded to a two-vehicle collision...
lakercountry.com
KSP investigating double fatality collision in Clinton County
Kentucky State Police Post 15 is investigating a double-fatality collision that occurred in Clinton County over the weekend. According to state police, 32-year-old Jonathan Farmer of Eubank was traveling north on US 127 in a 2001 Nissan Frontier when he attempted to pass a slower-moving vehicle. Farmer attempted to avoid a collision with the vehicle he was passing and lost control of his vehicle.
lakercountry.com
Russell still ‘green’; neighboring Clinton back to ‘red’
Russell County is still in the “green” category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health, but neighboring Clinton County is now back in the “red,” indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Neighboring Casey and...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case
A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
lakercountry.com
Adair County man injured following collision with horse
An Adair County man was injured after reportedly colliding with a horse. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Tahoe operated by Jeff Dixon of Columbia struck a horse on West Highway 80 Saturday evening just after 6 p.m. Dixon was treated on scene by Adair County...
wymt.com
Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. On Friday, Monticello Police were called to Walmart by store security personnel who had caught two women trying to steal items from the store. Following an investigation, Corina Hatfield, 52, and Mercedes Hatfield, 21, both of Monticello were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
wftgam.com
Three Bell County Firefighters Arrested On Arson Charges
Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs says three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred back in June. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters are 19-year-old Jacob Hobbs, 18-year-old Andrew Johnson and an unnamed juvenile. All three individuals have been charged with arson – third degree. Hobbs and Johnson were arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center, but have since been released on bond. They were arraigned Tuesday in general session court and given new court dates. The juvenile remains in custody in Breathitt County. The investigation is continuing.
wymt.com
KSP: Man arrested, charged with murder after police chase ends on I-75 with body in car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75 Wednesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. The man who was driving that car, 54-year-old David Maurice Reed of St. Petersburg, Fla., was arrested shortly after the chase concluded.
