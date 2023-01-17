In honor of School Board Recognition Week, The High Desert Education Service District is celebrating its two newest board members alongside the entire HDESD board of directors. Appointed by Sisters School District in 2022, Edie Jones is a strong advocate of early childhood education and authored a book on the subject called Raising Kids with Love, Honor and Respect. She has spent more than two decades working with the Together for Children organization, including serving as Executive Director. She is also a member of the Sisters School Board.

SISTERS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO