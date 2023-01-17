Read full article on original website
Newest HDESD Board Members Celebrated
In honor of School Board Recognition Week, The High Desert Education Service District is celebrating its two newest board members alongside the entire HDESD board of directors. Appointed by Sisters School District in 2022, Edie Jones is a strong advocate of early childhood education and authored a book on the subject called Raising Kids with Love, Honor and Respect. She has spent more than two decades working with the Together for Children organization, including serving as Executive Director. She is also a member of the Sisters School Board.
BLM Hosts Solar Energy Planning Meeting
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Bend to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning. The BLM is...
Input Needed On River Project Designs
The Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) owns and manages eight miles of Bend’s riverfront property and is asking for input on design concepts to improve access at three of its parks: McKay, Miller’s Landing and Columbia parks. In 2020, BPRD embarked on a two-year planning process to...
K9 Ladybug Retires
After four years on the job, K9 Ladybug retired in December 2022. Ladybug, a drug detection K9, is a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois. She was purchased from Golden Gate K9 in Santa Rosa, Calif., which provides patrol and drug detection K9s to agencies up and down the West Coast. Ladybug trained...
