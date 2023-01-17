Read full article on original website
stephanie
2d ago
This is the problem with not knowing if one of your criminology students is a psychopath..Students see actual crime scene photos during their training. There are guest speakers who bring material from brutal murder cases. Bodycam footage without the blurring of the bodies and photos. He was exposed to that for years.
Reply
7
Timbo
2d ago
He is just a very bad human being… No one understands folks like these
Reply
25
Kathy Whiten
2d ago
he knew what he planned to do and he murdered 4 young people..
Reply
24
Related
What Bryan Kohberger's Parents Have Said About the Idaho Murders
Suspect Bryan Kohberger's parents have called for privacy as they support their son while cooperating with law enforcement.
Bryan Kohberger Battled With 'Cannibalistic Urges'—Forensic Psychiatrist
"He was afraid that if he let himself go to taste meat once, he would become addicted to it," Carole Lieberman told Newsweek.
Prison Expert Explains What Bryan Kohberger's Life Will Be Like Behind Bars
"Life as he knows it is over," said Larry Levine, who predicted that Kohberger is now "replaying everything in his head" about the murders.
Bryan Kohberger May Have Left More DNA at Idaho Murder House—Expert
Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in relation to the killings of University of Idaho students.
Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
The 'Very Surprising' Precaution Bryan Kohberger Didn't Take: Dershowitz
Attorney Alan Dershowitz said there is "no accounting for the stupidity of people" when it comes to committing crimes.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Bryan Kohberger Ex-Lawyer Confident There's More Evidence in Idaho Killings
"You anticipate, as defense counsel, that they're going to have additional evidence to clear this up," said Jason LaBar, Kohberger's attorney in Pennsylvania.
Bryan Kohberger's neighbor says the murder suspect once told him the Idaho killings seemed like a 'crime of passion'
The neighbor told CBS Mornings that Bryan Kohberger told him that serial killers are "rare" when talking about Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries.
'He's so nice and charming': Bryan Kohberger beguiled medical staff 4 days after quadruple killing in Idaho
Bryan Kohberger made it to his routine medical appointment on November 17 when others canceled their appointments amid fear of a killer on the loose.
Bryan Kohberger Affidavit Raises Questions About Roommate Interaction
The affidavit revealed that the victim's roommate Dylan Mortensen may have seen the killer as well as hearing voices during or after the attack.
Bryan Kohberger's Dad Explained Son's 'Punchy' Behavior During Traffic Stop
Newly-released footage shows the suspect in the Idaho murders and his father being pulled over in a traffic stop a month after the killings.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Investigators reveal new information they say ties Idaho murders to Bryan Kohberger
Idaho authorities have released the most comprehensive evidence yet tying the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students to a suspect arrested last week and charged with their murders. Among the new information is the recovery of a DNA sample from a leather knife sheath found in one of...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had an ‘incel complex’ that drove him to kill: ex-FBI agent
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have been driven to kill by his history of social issues and a possible “incel complex,” a former FBI investigator told The Post. “The murders may have been… an effort to assert some type of dominance,” former FBI agent and security expert Pete Yachmetz explained to The Post this week. Kohberger, 28, was arrested late last month for the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho. Yachmetz believes the brutality of the crime and Kohberger’s history...
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's 'sick social experiment' examined by experts: 'Mind-blowing'
Dr. Phil and a panel of experts ranging from an attorney to a former FBI special agent theorized about the grim evidence presented against the suspect of the Idaho murders.
Bryan Kohberger case: Footprint found inside Idaho crime scene could help cops build case
Idaho court documents revealed last week that investigators found a footprint in the King Road home where four undergrads were killed on Nov. 13, 2022.
New Detail in Bryan Kohberger Case Gives Defense Room to Fuel Doubt
"It's gonna come down to a battle of the experts," former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek about Kohberger's trial.
Eerie details emerge about Idaho student murders as cops say someone has ‘significant’ info and reject suspect theory
IDAHO cops have revealed that they think someone may have information that could shed light on the case surrounding the murders of four University of Idaho students. Police officers have not yet identified a suspect – weeks after the victims were found dead at an off-campus home in Moscow in November.
Bryan Kohberger Stopped Police Interview After Question About Idaho Murders
His attorney says Kohberger expects to be "exonerated" of all charges against him.
Comments / 11