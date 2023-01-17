ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

stephanie
2d ago

This is the problem with not knowing if one of your criminology students is a psychopath..Students see actual crime scene photos during their training. There are guest speakers who bring material from brutal murder cases. Bodycam footage without the blurring of the bodies and photos. He was exposed to that for years.

Reply
7
Timbo
2d ago

He is just a very bad human being… No one understands folks like these

Reply
25
Kathy Whiten
2d ago

he knew what he planned to do and he murdered 4 young people..

Reply
24
Related
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
New York Post

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had an ‘incel complex’ that drove him to kill: ex-FBI agent

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have been driven to kill by his history of social issues and a possible “incel complex,” a former FBI investigator told The Post. “The murders may have been… an effort to assert some type of dominance,” former FBI agent and security expert Pete Yachmetz explained to The Post this week. Kohberger, 28, was arrested late last month for the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho. Yachmetz believes the brutality of the crime and Kohberger’s history...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy