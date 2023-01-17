Read full article on original website
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar and University Baptist Church not to be torn down, saved by University Area Commission voteThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes keep busy on the recruiting trail with latest group of offers
With the offseason allowing Ohio State’s coaching staff to really focus on recruiting efforts, Ryan Day and his crew have been taking every opportunity. On the road constantly, this group is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to finding elite talent. Both with the prep prospects in various...
Maybe 2023 will be the year Ryan Day finally lets the backups get some reps
After Justin Fields departed for the NFL Draft at the conclusion of the 2020 season, Ohio State entered the offseason with a quarterback battle between two players that had not thrown a pass in a college football game in C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller. Stroud of course won the race for the starting job, with Miller transferring to Florida, but the California kid struggled at the beginning of his first year at the helm of the offense.
Ohio State opens up their new lacrosse stadium this weekend
On Saturday Ohio State will open up their new lacrosse stadium when the Buckeyes host Lafayette in a scrimmage. The new stadium will be located between the Covelli Center and the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Board of Trustees approved stadium construction in August 2021, with groundbreaking of the $24.9 million dollar facility coming in early November 2021.
Ohio State offers 5-star Alabama quarterback Julian Sayin
Julian Sayin already gave his commitment to Alabama, but the five-star 2024 quarterback recruit is still a target for Ohio State. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes offered Sayin a month after losing the pledge of No. 1 ranked 2024 player Dylan Raiola. Ohio State offers Julian SayinJulian Sayin as a ...
Tale of the Tape: Ohio State has a real quarterback competition on its hands
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this week. The Buckeyes now have a quarterback competition on their hands to find the next signal caller in the line of succession. There are two likely candidates, the first of whom comes by way of the...
Ohio State Football: Buckeye Collectives aren’t helping themselves
The Ohio State football team is having trouble when it comes to NIL. The Buckeye Collectives are not helping themselves. The Ohio State football program might be at a crossroads with its collectives. Athletic Director Gene Smith came out and publicly supported three of them: Cohesion, The Foundation, and O Foundation. As of today, they are not getting the job done. The Buckeyes openly lost out on recruits in 2023 because the collectives couldn’t put together nice enough NIL packages for them.
No. 2 Ohio State women remain unbeaten with 84-54 win over Northwestern
Ohio State women’s basketball returned home Thursday for a stretch of three home games in their next four contests. It began with the second meeting of the season with the Northwestern Wildcats. In the first game, the Buckeyes started somewhat slow but pulled away for an 81-48 victory. Thursday,...
Ohio State women’s basketball’s Taylor Thierry, from freshman to foundational
Before the start of the 22/23 season, the Ohio State women’s basketball team featured a roster full of returning veterans, and a lot of questions. So it goes in college basketball, players from multiple positions either finished their NCAA eligibility or transferred to other programs. That left a void to fill, and sophomore Taylor Thierry has filled it and then some.
Game Preview: No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Northwestern
As the Big Ten season is heating up for the Ohio State women’s basketball team, Thursday night welcomes the Northwestern Wildcats to the Schottenstein Center. The Wildcats bring their blizzard defense, hoping to cool down the streak of the Buckeyes before next week’s games against the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers.
Ohio State Football Lands Veteran Transfer On Wednesday
Earlier this week, the Ohio State football program landed a commitment from transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State. As it turns out, Ryan Day and company were just getting started. On Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes landed yet another top player from the transfer market. University ...
Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart
The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
Breaking: Veteran Quarterback Officially Announces Ohio State Transfer
Now-former Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia has officially announced his 2023 transfer decision. The veteran QB announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes with a message on Twitter Wednesday evening. "I will be continuing my career at THE Ohio State University! I am extremely ...
Sports World Calling For Major Head Coach's Firing
Just last year, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann signed a contract extension, inking him with the school through the 2027-28 season. But less than a year later, fans are already calling for his firing. Wednesday night, Ohio State lost its fifth game in a row, falling to Nebraska on the ...
Sports World Reacts To Ohio State Basketball's Performance
Ohio State's men's basketball program is heading in the wrong direction. The Buckeyes fell to Nebraska on Wednesday night, losing their fifth straight game under head coach Chris Holtmann. Ohio State entered the 2022-23 season with relatively high expectations, but right now, the Buckeyes ...
Breaking: Ohio State Football Lands Transfer Quarterback
Earlier this week the Ohio State Buckeyes finally learned what C.J. Stroud plans to do with his football future. Stroud is headed to the NFL, leaving the Buckeyes to find a new starting quarterback next season. While Ohio State has quality quarterbacks on the roster, they weren't done just yet. ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement
Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end. Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that ...
Column: Harbaugh’s return is good for the Buckeyes
While rumors have been swirling around Jim Harbaugh’s plans for next season (and who would be his replacement if he chose to return to the NFL), he put them to rest Monday when he informed Michigan he would be staying next season — much to the chagrin of many Buckeye fans.
Lawrence Funderburke: Former Buckeye sharing knowledge in first coaching gig
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 11 years of playing professional basketball, Columbus native and former Buckeye Lawrence Funderburke is back on the court. The eight-year NBA veteran has found a fulfilling way to stay around the game by shaping the next generation of talent. “I always say that basketball...
Ohio State’s big men open up big lead, help shorthanded wrestling squad take down Rutgers
Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero kicked off Sunday’s Big Ten dual with a bang, as he pinned Rutgers’ Brian Soldano in their opening match at Covelli Center. It was the first of three straight decisive victories by OSU big men, giving the Buckeyes an early mental edge, as well as a massive 14-point lead.
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 17, 2023
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
