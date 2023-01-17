ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Local Flavor: Dixie Kitchen brings creole comfort food to Lansing with Fried Green Tomatoes and Blackened Catfish

Dixie Kitchen earns Local Flavor award for Louisiana flavors that mix creole, soul, and Southern cultures. LANSING, Ill. (January 17, 2023) – Whether you want the crispy goodness of Southern fried chicken, or the slow heat of a Louisiana jambalaya, or traditional soul food favorites like greens and sweet potato mash, Dixie Kitchen has a range of flavorful spice combinations to please every palate. Managers Karyn Crowley and Ruth Kruger served The Lansing Journal a smorgasbord of Southern, cajun, creole, and soul food samples, and we loved them all, finally settling on the Fried Green Tomatoes as a signature appetizer and the Blackened Catfish as a signature dish.
Obituary: Lawrence ‘Larry’ Mazzocco Sr.

Lawrence ‘Larry’ Mazzocco Sr., loving husband, father of four, grandfather of four, and brother to three, passed away on January 12, 2023. Lawrence is survived by his wife Susan Mazzocco (nee Zelasko), sisters Patricia Zito (Charles) and Laura Jacoby (Joseph), brother Paul Mazzocco (Joanne), sons Giancarlo and Michael (Jessica), daughter Rebecca (David Phelps), and grandchildren Mason, Connor, Tyler and Ryleigh. Lawrence was preceded in death by his son Lawrence Mazzocco Jr., parents Leonard and Ruth Mazzocco, and father-in-law Eugene Zelasko.
Obituary: Ivan “Ike” Henry DeGraff

On Monday, January 16, 2023, Ivan Henry DeGraff passed away, just two weeks before turning 92. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Reta; his children, Shari DeGraff Stewart and Jeff DeGraff; his son-in-law, Bob Stewart; and two of his grandchildren, Connor and Noah Stewart, as he took his final, peaceful breath.
Wednesday: Cloudy day, rainy evening

LANSING, Ill. (January 17, 2023) – Lansing will experience its thirteenth day of cloudiness this month, with an afternoon high of 41 degrees. Rain will move in after sunset, continuing into early Thursday morning. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only...
Thursday: Morning rain, afternoon snow

LANSING, Ill. (January 18, 2023) – The rain that began Wednesday evening continued steadily overnight into Thursday morning, with the hourly forecast noting a break right around sunrise. Much of the morning will be cloudy, and rain returns in the afternoon, gradually turning to snow as the temperature drops. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Obituary: Donnie G. Reed

Donnie G. Reed, age 67, of Dyer, IN, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Beloved husband for 41 years of Renee Reed, nee Roi. Loving father of Jenna Reed and Stephen (Madison Street) Reed. Dear brother of Ray Reed, Teresa (Larry) Trump, late Ronnie Reed, and the late Danny Joe Reed. Also preceded in death by his parents Bill and Betty Reed. Donnie was a heavy equipment operator with Local #150. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
