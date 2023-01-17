Dixie Kitchen earns Local Flavor award for Louisiana flavors that mix creole, soul, and Southern cultures. LANSING, Ill. (January 17, 2023) – Whether you want the crispy goodness of Southern fried chicken, or the slow heat of a Louisiana jambalaya, or traditional soul food favorites like greens and sweet potato mash, Dixie Kitchen has a range of flavorful spice combinations to please every palate. Managers Karyn Crowley and Ruth Kruger served The Lansing Journal a smorgasbord of Southern, cajun, creole, and soul food samples, and we loved them all, finally settling on the Fried Green Tomatoes as a signature appetizer and the Blackened Catfish as a signature dish.

LANSING, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO