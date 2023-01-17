Read full article on original website
West Chester University (WCU) is one of the first recipients of funding through Pennsylvania’s Hunger-Free Campus Initiative, a new program aimed at combatting student hunger on campus, said state Senator Carolyn Comitta.
Are you looking to start a new career path or advance your career? Gwynedd Mercy University in Gwynedd Valley has a variety of graduate programs to fit your needs. Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) GMercyU’s MSOT program is designed to prepare compassionate, confident, and skilled professionals for a...
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are outraged over a proposed public school district policy that would, among other things, keep them in the dark regarding their child's gender identity. A first reading of the Upper Moreland School District's (UMSD) proposed "Transgender and Gender Diverse Students" policy sparked...
Norristown Farm Park on Upper Farm Road in Norristown has opened registration for a springtime course that will instruct participants in the science and conservation details of Master Naturalist training.
Instruction to obtain a career-enhancing CDL is only one of a number of 2023 programs from the North Montco Technical Career Center. The North Montco Technical Career Center in Lansdale has announced its 2023 array of courses, providing a prime opportunity for area residents to deepen existing skills or perhaps branch out with expertise that can precipitate a lucrative career change.
Montgomery County Community College and its Arts and Culture office announce the return of the Richard K. Bennett Distinguished Lectureship for Social Peace and Justice Series presentation “Racism in America,” for its third season.
Khalid Mumin, Lower Merion School District superintendent, has been named by Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro as Pennsylvania’s new Secretary of Education. Kristen A. Graham reported the new position in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
With 2022 come and gone, a new year arises with new opportunities. Whether you’re starting a new business, or trying to grow your existing one, the new year is a great time to set goals for yourself and take steps to achieve them. Regardless of your position, growing your...
The Department of Public Health confirmed to News 12 it issued a finding of immediate jeopardy on Friday, Jan. 13 in the facility, which indicates the state found conditions that could cause serious harm or death.
Caitlin Egan, an alumna of Conwell-Egan Catholic High School in Fairless Hills, earned a Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) scholarship for community efforts. Yahoo Finance reported the honor. TMF, the nonprofit veteran service organization, was named for Marine Travis Manion, who lost his life in the Iraqi War in 2007. It...
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive. The party, which capped off the earlier swearing-in ceremony in Harrisburg, featured an array of...
A Stacker analysis of migration patterns revealed the locales to which Montgomery County residents relocate most. A Stacker analysis of 2015–2019 migration patterns from U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the U.S. destinations to which Montgomery County residents are most likely to move. Montgomery County’s population has been rising steadily...
Montgomery County officials and residents came out in droves on Tuesday to witness Governor Josh Shapiro take the oath of office in Harrisburg, reported Rachel Ravina for The Reporter. This was not surprising, considering Shapiro’s deep roots in Montgomery County. He grew up in Dresher and will depart for...
Patriot Polling — a nonpartisan firm gauging voter sentiment — aims to fill two statistical voids identified by its two founders: faulty analyses and unfocused demographics. Wakisha Bailey covered their solution for CBS Philadelphia. The firm’s leaders, Arhan Kaul and Lucca Ruggieri, are especially attuned to emerging voting...
Wawa will replace one of its Center City stores at 19th and Market streets with a Wawa tech hub, according to CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens said the site will be a venue to bring startups together in a “Wawa real-life environment” to explore tech solutions for the Delaware County company and provide tech training for young workers, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds provided an update to City Council Tuesday night on the city's effort to beat out a Lehigh University offer to buy three church properties. During council's meeting at city hall, the mayor said the city sent a letter Tuesday to congregants...
Herb Miller (standing), came to lobby for the continued designation of Smola Farm as open space; he is a former Pottsgrove Township commissioner. Upper Pottsgrove residents are up in arms regarding a plan to build $5.5 million municipal buildings on the former Smola Farm. On Jan. 17, a crowd of protestors spilled out of the room holding a public meeting with the township commissioners, reported Evan Brandt for The Mercury.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website. One of...
A century-old “Jacobethan” Chestnut Hill estate is on the market. Listing at $1.5 million, the realtors are looking for a buyer who can modernize parts of the property at 8700 Seminole Street. This 9,000-square-foot home, built in 1909 in the style of King James VI and Queen Elizabeth...
