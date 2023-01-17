ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

North Montco Technical Career Center Announces 2023 Roster

Instruction to obtain a career-enhancing CDL is only one of a number of 2023 programs from the North Montco Technical Career Center. The North Montco Technical Career Center in Lansdale has announced its 2023 array of courses, providing a prime opportunity for area residents to deepen existing skills or perhaps branch out with expertise that can precipitate a lucrative career change.
LANSDALE, PA
New Life for a Closed Center City Wawa, as a Wawa Tech Hub

Wawa will replace one of its Center City stores at 19th and Market streets with a Wawa tech hub, according to CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens said the site will be a venue to bring startups together in a “Wawa real-life environment” to explore tech solutions for the Delaware County company and provide tech training for young workers, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Upper Pottsgrove Residents Protest to Save Smola Farm

Herb Miller (standing), came to lobby for the continued designation of Smola Farm as open space; he is a former Pottsgrove Township commissioner. Upper Pottsgrove residents are up in arms regarding a plan to build $5.5 million municipal buildings on the former Smola Farm. On Jan. 17, a crowd of protestors spilled out of the room holding a public meeting with the township commissioners, reported Evan Brandt for The Mercury.
UPPER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
