ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Chopping childhood hunger in NEPA

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NR7G5_0kHDAhAs00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fighting against childhood hunger one meal at a time.

The Child Hunger Outreach Partners also known as CHOP aims to create a generation that doesn’t know hunger.

“We cut out the middle man, we put the food directly into the kids hands, and make sure they have what they need and they don’t have to count on anyone but themselves,” said founder and executive director Danielle Ruhf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOEHw_0kHDAhAs00

Its founder Danielle Ruhf says the organization started when her daughter came home from school concerned about her friends who couldn’t afford lunch.

Years later chop now serves bagged meals to tens of thousands of children each week totaling more than 1.1 million last year alone.

“There are some things like yogurt, raisins, there are cereals, and it just really makes their weekend a lot easier, rather than going out and buying or getting food from somebody else,” said Chad Bosely, who is on the board of directors.

The organization expanded to Lackawanna County recruiting people like Nick Montoro who says he didn’t know how to prevent food insecurity.

“Thankfully finding CHOP, they were that conduit to showing me that you know it is possible to actually make a legitimate difference on not only a major local issue, but a global issue with food insecurity,” said director of development, Nick Montoro.

Non-profit officials say fighting the stigma against food insecurity was a challenge they came across especially in high schoolers.

“They didn’t want to take those bags home anymore even though we knew they still needed it. So we incorporated the in-school pantries there and now it’s a stigma-free where the older kids can go in, grab what they need, grab what they need for their siblings, take it home every night and make sure everyone has food to eat,” said Ruhf.

Veteran receives a gift of a new smile

And having those discussions about hunger and raising awareness is one way they plan to chop out hunger.

“You see everyone, no matter what demographic you may fall in, you’re experiencing the pinch so this is a way to help others and again, I think kids and families are starting to see that it’s not a negative thing, it’s a positive thing and everyone’s buying into it,” said board member, Ty Holmes.

If you’d like to learn more about CHOP, or volunteer, you can do so on their website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Battling diabetes one program at a time

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Currently, one in 10 U.S. adults has diabetes, if that trend continues one in five will have it by 2025. Lifting weights and getting your body moving activity that’s critical for a healthy lifestyle. 76-year-old Michael Steinberg rows here at the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA every day for nearly […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Cat food shortage hurts local animal shelter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A growing problem on local store shelves, is a shortage of pet food as grocery stores are seeing supply issues with mostly cat food. The shortage has had a costly effect on nearby animal shelters. The pet food shortage has been on and off since 2020 when it began during […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bookmobile coming to Lackawanna Co. Library system

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On the road again. A new bookmobile is in the works in Lackawanna County. The purchase of the vehicle was approved by Lackawanna County Commissioners Wednesday morning. The purpose is to reach parts of the county in rural areas of Lackawanna County schools, and senior facilities. The vehicle is now […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

See bodies donated to science in all their glory

Body Worlds Rx is a prescription for good health — a dramatic exhibit that offers an extraordinary look at the interior of this constantly changing mass of cells we carry around with us as we stumble through life. And, like many good medicines, it may offer a bitter taste...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Hazleton school band performs at Shapiro inauguration

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania was well represented at the Governor’s Inauguration on Tuesday. The Hazleton Area Marching Cougars performed at Governor Josh Shapiro’s Inauguration Ceremony in Harrisburg. Patriotic music could be heard at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration Tuesday at the State Capitol. It was performed by students in the award-winning Hazleton […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Despite legal battle, White Haven Center to close by March

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state center serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is set to close its doors over the next two months in spite of a legal battle to prevent it. The closure of White Haven Center was announced in August of 2019 and was said to take at least three […]
WHITE HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

The City of Scranton announces Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Housing authority Wi-Fi project approved in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new project in Lackawanna County expands access to Wi-Fi to people living in low-income housing. Lackawanna County commissioners approved the project on Monday. Moosic Meadow on Dupont Street is one of 12 public housing sections that will be getting better access to Wi-Fi, a project that’s been in the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man gets 6.8 years in prison trafficking meth in NEPA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Water main break affecting Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency repairs are underway on a water main break in Hanover Township. Eyewitness News crews on the scene say Pennsylvania American Water crews are in the process of fixing a 10-inch water main break at the intersection of Main Road and McCabe Street. Officials said the break began around […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge

Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Community growing concerned after shooting at Regal Cinema

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturdays shooting at a movie theatre in Hazleton marks the second shooting in that area since December. The shooting follows the December 2 shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart in Hazle Township. Luzerne County residents expressed their fears of how increasingly dangerous the public spaces within the community are […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles

Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
NOXEN, PA
WBRE

WBRE

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy