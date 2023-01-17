Read full article on original website
Suspect, victim ID'd in auto body shop shooting in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed inside an auto body shop in Frankford Wednesday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Police identified the victim, who was shot multiple times, as Carlos Merced of Feasterville, Pennsylvania. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. No weapon has been recovered yet. Philadelphia police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Jose Ortiz Rodriguez who was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.
Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Camden shooting of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, Camden County officials announced on Tuesday. The suspect, also 14-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder. The teenage suspect, who's from Camden, has a pending court hearing and he is currently held at Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.Allen was at a birthday party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden when shots were fired. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead later that night.Allen, who was from Lindenwood, was the life of the party and was beloved by his large family.If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact Prosecutor Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. You can also submit tips anonymously online.
Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
Tacony gas station changes hours after employee killed in robbery
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Northeast Philadelphia gas station won't be open overnight anymore after an employee was shot and killed during an armed robbery.Patro "Pat" Siboram, 67, was shot and killed on Tuesday at the Exxon gas station on Torresdale Avenue. Police say three men broke into a back area where Siboram was working, shot him and fled with a cash register.Workers at the gas station say the hours are changing and they may hire security.In the meantime, Philadelphia police will hold a community meeting Thursday night in Tacony to address concerns about crime.The meeting will include officials from the police...
Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Man shot outside Northeast Philly McDonald's: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia. Police responded to the McDonald's parking lot at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 21-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
DA IDs man accused of firing shot near City Hall in a.m. rush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of climbing on top of his car and firing a shot into the air outside City Hall Monday morning.Shon Bright is in custody and facing reckless endangerment and weapons charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said.Around 8 a.m., police say a man stopped and got out of a green Toyota Avalon at 15th and Market Streets on City Hall's west side. He climbed on top of the car in the middle of the intersection before firing, and the gun jammed.He was then taken into custody by Philadelphia Sheriff's officers.Deputy Marc Lee-Newton exclusively told CBS Philadelphia he and his partners drew their guns and ordered the suspect onto the ground. He was then taken into custody.No one was hurt in the incident.Bright was not eligible to legally carry a firearm due to a prior conviction, a spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner said in an emailed statement.
2-Year-Old Triplets Found Safe the Day After Father Kills Mother in Murder-Suicide
The triplets went missing after their mom, Maisah Larkin, was shot to death inside her Philadelphia home After a frantic overnight search, a set of 2-year-old triplets were found safe on Dec. 19 after their mother was murdered in her living room the night before, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 8 pm, officers responded to the Philadelphia home of Maisah Larkin, 39, on reports of a "person screaming," per a police incident update. Inside, Larkin was found dead from multiple gunshot...
Arrest in Fatal Bus Stabbing
BRONX - Police arrested a man they say fatally stabbed a man on a Bronx bus as a result of the victim arguing with the suspect’s girlfriend. Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Johnson of Concourse Village. He was charged with murder. Cops say Johnson is the man who fatally stabbed Lamont Barkley on a city bus near Hostos College.
Man, 40, gunned down in front of Brooklyn home: police
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in front of a Brooklyn home Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Woman's body found in Darby Creek in Tinicum Township: police
TINICUM TOWNSUP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police pulled a woman's body from Darby Creek in Tinicum Township, Delaware County on Monday night.The discovery was made near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge.An investigation is underway by the medical examiner's office into how she died.
Quadruple shooting leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia
A quadruple shooting Monday night that left three young people dead and a fourth in critical condition shook a quiet Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. The shooting happened at the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Crabtree Street, near Guilford Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood around 10 p.m., said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Video shows Ohio cop repeatedly punch Black woman over an incident involving slice of cheese
An investigation has been launched by an Ohio police force after video emerged of an officer repeatedly punching an unarmed Black woman following a row over an order at McDonald’s.The video, captured by a bystander, apparently showed Butler Township Police Sgt Todd Stanley grapple with the woman and punch her at least three times in the face.Mr Stanley and a colleague then detain the woman, later identified as Latinka Hancock.A lawyer for Ms Hancock said the woman suffered a bloody face and concussion, and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.As outcry about the Monday incident grew, it emerged...
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made.
Appalachian Trail hikers warned of car break-ins in Lehigh County lot
Pennsylvania State Police are warning hikers of a pair of car break-ins over the weekend at a parking lot off the Appalachian Trail in Lehigh County. The smash-and-grab thefts occurred between 8 a.m and 3:21 p.m. Saturday at a trail dirt parking lot at 8816 Route 873 in Washington Township, near where the Appalachian Trail crosses the Lehigh River into Northampton County, troopers said.
Police identify 2 killed in Kingsessing triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified two people killed in a triple shooting that critically injured a third man in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood Tuesday night.Before 11:30 p.m., the two people were inside the Shangri-La Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue near 54th Street when they were shot.Police say 19-year-old Johron Jones, who lived on the block, was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead minutes later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Kristie Manago, who also lived nearby, was the other person killed Tuesday night. Manago, 43, may have been a bystander and not an intended target of the shooters."Possible that she was collateral damage," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene. "Inside of the Chinese takeout is very, very small, very very small area, the customer area of this Chinese takeout. So it's very very possible she was struck by stray gunfire."Detectives later found 16 shell casings at the scene.Police are looking for two shooters as the investigation continues.The two suspects were seen running south on 54th Street. One was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the other had a puffy jacket.Detectives are still investigating and the motive is unknown.
16 shell casings found after triple shooting that killed 2 in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two people dead and one in the hospital fighting for their life. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday inside a Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue in Kingsessing.Many neighbors CBS Philadelphia spoke with are frustrated and disheartened.Two moms shared they've had enough of the senseless violence. One moved out of the neighborhood three years ago and the other is working on doing the same."Two mothers lost their children across the street from the neighborhood supermarket," Sharita Manira said. "It's just horrifying."It's a mother's nightmare and in Kingsessing, too many parents...
