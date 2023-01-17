ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Friday last day to give Ga. DOT input on U.S. 280 construction

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Time is running out to give your opinion on some roadway changes in the area of the Mega Site in Bryan County. There are some big changes coming to that area along I-16 in Bryan County, so if you drive by U.S. 280 at Highway 16, take some time to share your thoughts on the project.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island Restaurant Week begins Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s going to be a weekend filled with food on Tybee Island. As they kick off their restaurant week this weekend. Here to tell us all about what you need to know and some of the delicious dishes you’ll be able to try is Cassidi Kendrick.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Hwy. 21 projects in Port Wentworth finishing up

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - We typically see a back up in Port Wentworth for traffic on Highway 21, but recently travel times are down a little in that stretch. They have been working on construction in that area, the biggest change was the addition of a new lane on Southbound 21, which seems to helping with that back up already.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Sunday Gospel Brunch Series happening at Plant Riverside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ll want to sit down to eat, but the music will get you out of your seat when the Plant Riverside District’s Sunday Gospel Brunch returns this weekend. Shannon LeCounte is one of the performers at the monthly event inside the District Live venue....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Making a mocktail ahead of the Low Country Home and Garden Show

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. You’ll get to check out hundreds of exhibits including a cooking set to show you how to spice things up. To give us a little taste of the event, mixologist...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Philharmonic preparing for 15th season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether it’s an evening of American classic tunes or an afternoon of family entertainment, the Savannah Philharmonic is offering a double-dip this weekend. The two shows are part of the current season for the Phil, but also offer a chance to look ahead to next...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Making gourmet popcorn on National Popcorn Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gourmet popcorn is their passion! That is, a properly popped kernel that’s been flavored with quality ingredients. For National Popcorn Day, Savannah Rae’s popped by Afternoon Break to share some tasty options for all of us to recreate.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Human remains found on edge of Savannah River

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Fighting your way into a healthier 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we all settle into a new year, WTOC has shown you a few unique ways to get into an exercise routine in 2023. A local combat sports gym coach spoke with WTOC to explain what kind of health benefits it may bring. It’s a blood-pumping...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Prohibition Museum down in City Market tells those stories including one of the more significant moments during prohibition which happened here back in 1923. “I like to say it examines America’s relationship with alcohol, for better or for worse.”. The 5500 square foot Prohibition...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah-Chatham superintendent retiring this summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent is retiring. According to the school system, Dr. Ann Levett’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2023. Levett was hired as the chief of academic affairs in 2013 and was sworn in as superintendent in 2017. A news...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy