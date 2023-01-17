Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
wtoc.com
Friday last day to give Ga. DOT input on U.S. 280 construction
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Time is running out to give your opinion on some roadway changes in the area of the Mega Site in Bryan County. There are some big changes coming to that area along I-16 in Bryan County, so if you drive by U.S. 280 at Highway 16, take some time to share your thoughts on the project.
wtoc.com
Tybee Island Restaurant Week begins Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s going to be a weekend filled with food on Tybee Island. As they kick off their restaurant week this weekend. Here to tell us all about what you need to know and some of the delicious dishes you’ll be able to try is Cassidi Kendrick.
wtoc.com
Hwy. 21 projects in Port Wentworth finishing up
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - We typically see a back up in Port Wentworth for traffic on Highway 21, but recently travel times are down a little in that stretch. They have been working on construction in that area, the biggest change was the addition of a new lane on Southbound 21, which seems to helping with that back up already.
wtoc.com
Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
wtoc.com
Sunday Gospel Brunch Series happening at Plant Riverside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ll want to sit down to eat, but the music will get you out of your seat when the Plant Riverside District’s Sunday Gospel Brunch returns this weekend. Shannon LeCounte is one of the performers at the monthly event inside the District Live venue....
wtoc.com
Making a mocktail ahead of the Low Country Home and Garden Show
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. You’ll get to check out hundreds of exhibits including a cooking set to show you how to spice things up. To give us a little taste of the event, mixologist...
wtoc.com
Learn to make a signature pasta dish with Frali Gourmet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Not everything we consider Italian food is actually Italian. But Franco Marra, the owner of Frali Gourmet in downtown Savannah, just returned from Italy and he is here to make an authentic dish from his homeland.
wtoc.com
Savannah Philharmonic preparing for 15th season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether it’s an evening of American classic tunes or an afternoon of family entertainment, the Savannah Philharmonic is offering a double-dip this weekend. The two shows are part of the current season for the Phil, but also offer a chance to look ahead to next...
wtoc.com
Making gourmet popcorn on National Popcorn Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gourmet popcorn is their passion! That is, a properly popped kernel that’s been flavored with quality ingredients. For National Popcorn Day, Savannah Rae’s popped by Afternoon Break to share some tasty options for all of us to recreate.
wtoc.com
Human remains found on edge of Savannah River
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
wtoc.com
Fighting your way into a healthier 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we all settle into a new year, WTOC has shown you a few unique ways to get into an exercise routine in 2023. A local combat sports gym coach spoke with WTOC to explain what kind of health benefits it may bring. It’s a blood-pumping...
wtoc.com
Low Country Home and Garden Show coming to the Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. The three-day event will start on Friday, Jan. 20. The show specializes in home improvement, outdoor projects, cooking and much more. Admission to the event is free courtesy of WTOC!. For...
wtoc.com
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
wtoc.com
Car crashes into building on Ogeechee Road, closes lanes from Elk Road to Silk Hope Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A car has crashed into a building on Ogeechee Road and Silk Hope Road. According to Lt. Gene Harley with Chatham County Police, one person has been extracted from the car and has serious injures. A helicopter is on the way to take that person...
wtoc.com
Savannah State University to hold 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University is bringing back its 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival!. This will be the first time having this festival in three years with in-person events. This year’s theme is “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.”. They will be honoring Westley...
wtoc.com
Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Prohibition Museum down in City Market tells those stories including one of the more significant moments during prohibition which happened here back in 1923. “I like to say it examines America’s relationship with alcohol, for better or for worse.”. The 5500 square foot Prohibition...
wtoc.com
All westbound lanes of Abercorn Street between Ogeechee Road, Ford Avenue reopen after crash
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open, according to Chatham County Police. All westbound lanes of Abercorn Street are closed between Ogeechee Road and Ford Avenue due to a crash, according to the Chatham County Police Department. One eastbound lane is open. Drivers are asked to...
wtoc.com
Savannah-Chatham superintendent retiring this summer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent is retiring. According to the school system, Dr. Ann Levett’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2023. Levett was hired as the chief of academic affairs in 2013 and was sworn in as superintendent in 2017. A news...
wtoc.com
Milk, egg prices discussed during Georgia Dairy Conference in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual Georgia Dairy Conference is underway this week at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront. It’s meant to help farmers in the dairy industry to get up to speed on the latest tech and learn new techniques from other farmers. A big topic now, however, is...
Comments / 0