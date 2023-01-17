Even with gas tax holiday, CT’s transportation coffers are flush

Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO