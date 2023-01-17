Even with gas tax holiday, CT’s transportation coffers are flush

Related
CT tax receipts surge as Lamont prepares new tax-cutting plan
Projections for state tax receipts ticked upward again Tuesday, pushing the current fiscal year’s surplus beyond $3 billion, according to a new report from Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget office and the legislature’s nonpartisan fiscal staff. The consensus report also said surging income, sales and corporation tax receipts...
Eyewitness News
Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
Lamont should spend his political capital on property tax reform
The biggest cost to Connecticut businesses and taxpayers is the property tax, which makes up 43.2% of the total tax burden of state residents.
Proposal would reduce taxes for Connecticut small businesses
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A proposal from Governor Ned Lamont would put money back in the hands of small businesses. The tax cut would affect over 120,000 small and mid-size businesses in the state. This is Lamont’s first proposal this legislative session and would save these businesses millions of dollars in taxes. “Despite what the […]
UI unveils immediate financial relief measures to help Connecticut customers with rising energy costs
United Illuminating unveiled a plan that provides some financial relief to its customers amid rising energy costs.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest
NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
CT GOP leaders unveil plan to cut energy costs
Leaders from the state’s Republican party announced their legislative plan to lower electricity costs to consumers. The post CT GOP leaders unveil plan to cut energy costs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
spectrumnews1.com
Lawmakers and car dealers wait on RMV to implement temporary license plate law
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - An act relative to temporary registration plates was signed into law on January 5. It essentially makes the process of getting a new car off the lot faster instead of waiting on registration. Now it’s up to the RMV to implement the law, which was signed by...
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
Eyewitness News
Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill. Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic. MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already. “We had a...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations
Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
Republicans unveil plan to lower rising electric bills
The proposal, called “A Better Way to Energy Affordability,” also outlines longer-term cost-cutting ideas, including changes to how utilities procure electricity.
Connecticut Republicans unveil proposal to decrease soaring electric bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Republican proposal targets eliminating what they say is a “hidden fee” on soaring electric bills. Utility bills went up by about 50% for Eversource and United Illuminating on Jan. 1, with companies pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the reason why it’s more pricy to purchase energy in […]
Eyewitness News
There’s a ray of hope amidst the increase of home heating oil costs
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As temperatures continue to drop, the cost of heating your home is on the rise. Today, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a roundtable discussion in Derby to discuss federal initiatives to lower the costs of home heating oil. The CT Gov online portal listed the average that...
CT nonprofits want $482 million funding boost
CT social service providers, after years of underfunding, have sights set on the budget surplus to fix understaffing and other issues.
Who were the donors to Lamont’s inaugural ball? Here’s a look
Many of the donations came from companies and groups that are regulated by Connecticut or do business with the state.
westhavenvoice.com
Changes in tax laws may affect your return
Ed. Note – In the coming weeks, city residents will begin the winter chore of preparing their taxes for 2022. As with any other year, changes in the tax code were made that taxpayers should be aware of when doing the forms. Local tax preparer Bill Conlan has written this compendium of changes.
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
fox61.com
Trash to cash: New bottle redemption center in Connecticut hopes to make efforts easier
In Connecticut, you can redeem most cans and bottles for five cents each. It's money in your pocket, but it can be a long process.
Eversource Warns Of 'Deceitful' Scams Targeting Utility Customers
Eversource is advising its customers in Connecticut to not become victims of scammers who are attempting to use scare tactics to steal money. To do this, the scammers will pose as Eversource representatives and will target customers over the phone, in person, or online, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
