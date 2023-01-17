Winter’s cold temperatures do not appear to be slowing down PlumbPRO Services. In the four years since PlumbPRO was formed, the company continues to delight its customer base throughout Montgomery, Bucks, and Chester Counties. More so, it has grown from its two founding members (Matt Chandler and Amanda Joy) to fifteen employees. This growth has allowed technicians to pursue further training and professional development in order to meet and exceed the needs of our clients in Ambler and the surrounding communities. Additionally, it has allowed PlumbPRO to champion the trades in our area and establish career paths for many- whether through participation at local career day events, working with vocational technical schools, or hiring apprentice technicians.

AMBLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO