IT Edge in West Chester Aims to Help Grow, Transform Businesses in the New Year
With 2022 come and gone, a new year arises with new opportunities. Whether you’re starting a new business, or trying to grow your existing one, the new year is a great time to set goals for yourself and take steps to achieve them. Regardless of your position, growing your...
Local Jacobethan Estate Needs a Buyer to ‘Bring It to the 21st Century’
A century-old “Jacobethan” Chestnut Hill estate is on the market. Listing at $1.5 million, the realtors are looking for a buyer who can modernize parts of the property at 8700 Seminole Street.
Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You
A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. You still won’t be able to sleep overnight at a Wawa...
New Life for a Closed Center City Wawa, as a Wawa Tech Hub
Wawa will replace one of its Center City stores at 19th and Market streets with a Wawa tech hub, according to CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens said the site will be a venue to bring startups together in a “Wawa real-life environment” to explore tech solutions for the Delaware County company and provide tech training for young workers, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
aroundambler.com
Winter Blues? Check out Ambler’s Family-Owned Community-Focused PlumbPRO Services!
Winter’s cold temperatures do not appear to be slowing down PlumbPRO Services. In the four years since PlumbPRO was formed, the company continues to delight its customer base throughout Montgomery, Bucks, and Chester Counties. More so, it has grown from its two founding members (Matt Chandler and Amanda Joy) to fifteen employees. This growth has allowed technicians to pursue further training and professional development in order to meet and exceed the needs of our clients in Ambler and the surrounding communities. Additionally, it has allowed PlumbPRO to champion the trades in our area and establish career paths for many- whether through participation at local career day events, working with vocational technical schools, or hiring apprentice technicians.
DELCO Careers–CCRES is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Find your work-life balance at CCRES. CCRES is looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in local schools and communities.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold
Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
travelnoire.com
Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel
Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
Par Funding Owners Threatened With Eviction From Haverford Home
Documents used to market unregistered investments in merchant cash advance loans made by Par Funding. The owners of the cash-advance company Par Funding have 10 days to file an objection to an order by a federal judge to leave their Haverford home by April so it can be sold, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Personnel File: Jan. 17, 2023
Send your personnel news to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. After nearly three decades, Bancroft’s Vice President of Operations, Bart Nave, retired on January 1. Bart joined Bancroft Construction, Wilmington, in 1993 as a Project Manager and was named to operations vice president in 2008. Mike Petka was named as Nave’s successor as...
West Chester-Based QVC Brings Pennsylvanian Swirl Bread Nationwide
Thanks to West Chester-based QVC and online shoppers, 5 Generation Bakers’ popular Jenny Lee Swirl Bread is now known nationwide, writes Kristy Locklin for the Pittsburgh Magazine. 5 Generation Bakers, formerly Jenny Lee Bakery, began as one of the off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise built by Michael Baker...
Upper Darby Township opens new one-stop shop to serve residents' needs
From tax payments to applying for permits, Upper Darby Township has a new centralized location for community resources. Officials there cut the ribbon Wednesday to officially open the One Center.
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
Highmark Pushes into Region, Takes on Independent Blue Cross
Highmark Blue Shield out of Pittsburgh is stepping up efforts to take on Independence Blue Cross as it sets up operations in southeastern Pennsylvania, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. Highmark has named Dan Tropeano, a Villanova University graduate as its first southeastern Pennsylvania segment president. Tropeano was most...
West Chester University Part of Initiative to Help Combat Student Hunger on Campus
West Chester University (WCU) is one of the first recipients of funding through Pennsylvania’s Hunger-Free Campus Initiative, a new program aimed at combatting student hunger on campus, said state Senator Carolyn Comitta.
Data Show That When Montgomery Countians Move, Here’s Where They Go
A Stacker analysis of migration patterns revealed the locales to which Montgomery County residents relocate most. A Stacker analysis of 2015–2019 migration patterns from U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the U.S. destinations to which Montgomery County residents are most likely to move. Montgomery County’s population has been rising steadily...
I-95 cap park would cost $360 million to $398 million
A park over Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington would cost $360 million to $398 million to design and construct, according to a new feasibility study. The study, prepared for the Wilmington Area Planning Council, was endorsed Jan. 17, said Dave Gula, principal planner for the council. “The feasibility study will be turned over the partner agencies … to develop a ... Read More
African American Church and Art Deco Store Added to the Local Register
The ambitious agenda for the January meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission was met with many continuances. However, a historic African American church, a Art Deco store, and a small row of Georgian Revival homes were added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. Mount Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church at...
