ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You

A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. You still won’t be able to sleep overnight at a Wawa...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

New Life for a Closed Center City Wawa, as a Wawa Tech Hub

Wawa will replace one of its Center City stores at 19th and Market streets with a Wawa tech hub, according to CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens said the site will be a venue to bring startups together in a “Wawa real-life environment” to explore tech solutions for the Delaware County company and provide tech training for young workers, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

Winter Blues? Check out Ambler’s Family-Owned Community-Focused PlumbPRO Services!

Winter’s cold temperatures do not appear to be slowing down PlumbPRO Services. In the four years since PlumbPRO was formed, the company continues to delight its customer base throughout Montgomery, Bucks, and Chester Counties. More so, it has grown from its two founding members (Matt Chandler and Amanda Joy) to fifteen employees. This growth has allowed technicians to pursue further training and professional development in order to meet and exceed the needs of our clients in Ambler and the surrounding communities. Additionally, it has allowed PlumbPRO to champion the trades in our area and establish career paths for many- whether through participation at local career day events, working with vocational technical schools, or hiring apprentice technicians.
AMBLER, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold

Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
STANTON, DE
travelnoire.com

Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel

Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
WILMINGTON, DE
DELCO.Today

Par Funding Owners Threatened With Eviction From Haverford Home

Documents used to market unregistered investments in merchant cash advance loans made by Par Funding. The owners of the cash-advance company Par Funding have 10 days to file an objection to an order by a federal judge to leave their Haverford home by April so it can be sold, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
HAVERFORD, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Personnel File: Jan. 17, 2023

Send your personnel news to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. After nearly three decades, Bancroft’s Vice President of Operations, Bart Nave, retired on January 1. Bart joined Bancroft Construction, Wilmington, in 1993 as a Project Manager and was named to operations vice president in 2008. Mike Petka was named as Nave’s successor as...
WILMINGTON, DE
DELCO.Today

Highmark Pushes into Region, Takes on Independent Blue Cross

Highmark Blue Shield out of Pittsburgh is stepping up efforts to take on Independence Blue Cross as it sets up operations in southeastern Pennsylvania, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. Highmark has named Dan Tropeano, a Villanova University graduate as its first southeastern Pennsylvania segment president. Tropeano was most...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

I-95 cap park would cost $360 million to $398 million

A park over Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington would cost $360 million to $398 million to design and construct, according to a new feasibility study. The study, prepared for the Wilmington Area Planning Council, was endorsed Jan. 17, said Dave Gula, principal planner for the council. “The feasibility study will be turned over the partner agencies … to develop a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy