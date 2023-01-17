Read full article on original website
Meet the Coach Helping Black Female Entrepreneurs Conquer Their Fears
Through her practical coaching, actionable steps, and proven strategies, Priscilla Raquel shows you how to go beyond the goal and reach your dreams of being an entrepreneur. As the founder of a financial empowerment platform called Posh University, she is a passionate entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, and mentor featured in many news outlets as a leading voice in the black entrepreneurial community.
A Love Story for MLK Jr. and His Wife Coretta King
Several women played significant roles in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s life and activism, especially his wife, Coretta, writes Francis Akhalbey for Face2Face Africa. “Women were significant in his life, their intellectual production, their spiritual accompaniment. … Women surrounded him in so many ways,” said the Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart, a professor of theology and religious studies at Villanova University.
Advice For New Relationships
Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
What is Karma, and Can it Be Changed?
If you have a challenging relationship with your father, let’s say that your father is very controlling by nature, and that growing up, he always tried to control you. It’s normal that as an adult, you become difficult with yourself. You may question your every move, you may doubt yourself, you may feel irritated with yourself, and all this frustration may get bottled up within yourself.
yr.media
Let Self-Love Improve Your Relationships
Self-love, or self-care, is a tool that many people use to de-stress and feel better in their lives. It’s great for relaxation and calming down. Self-love, of course, improves your relationship with yourself (it’s in the name!). But what people don’t often consider is how it improves your other relationships with significant others, friends, and family.
Perspective: The power of a dream
In his most famous speech, at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke of his dream and what would happen ‘one day.’ We are all living in that one day right now
healthcareguys.com
Finding Sobriety: Understanding the Addiction Recovery Journey of Hope, Faith, and Healing
For many, sobriety is the ultimate goal. But the journey to sobriety can be incredibly difficult, especially for an addict. It often requires a deep level of commitment and dedication to one’s own recovery process. It’s also important to remember that there is hope, faith, and healing for those struggling with addiction.
Military.com
5 Qualities of Servant Leadership and Leading with a Servant Heart
Question: In a job interview recently, the hiring manager corrected me after I talked about my leadership experience. He said, “It sounds more to me like you’re a servant leader.” What’s the difference?. Answer: It’s been said often that someone with a military background is a...
Insights on Love, Negativity, and Peace
Love, negativity, and inner serenity are all complex and nuanced ideas that profoundly affect our lives. Being aware of these issues might make it easier for us to control our emotions, negotiate relationships, and pursue happiness.
Need a Post Idea for LinkedIn? Share Your MLK Day Activities!
If you need a post idea for LinkedIn, share your impact on Martin Luther King Day of Service by describing your activities. What did you do to make a difference in your community or the world?. If you don’t yet know where to volunteer, explore the Global Citizen 365 website....
Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Can Teach Life-Long Lessons
The most difficult events in our life can make us the strongest if we can learn from them. When I was younger, I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist, I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was utterly broken and lost.
Refinery29
Aquarius Season Is Bringing Change, Inspiration, & Luck In Love
Say goodbye to Capricorn season, because the sun is officially moving into progressive and independent Aquarius on January 21, where it'll stay until February 18. Aquarius season is the time of year filled with individuality and the feeling of being limitless and capable of anything — it's safe to say we're looking forward to the immaculate vibes the next month will bring.
Inner Engineering is the Key to Positive Results in Life and Love
All of the answers we seek are within. So why then do we look to others for external validations, for answers in troubling times, for things we actually already know? There are many reasons for this. Sometimes we lack confidence and feel others are more knowledgeable, sometimes it is pure laziness, sometimes we simply want validation that we were right, and other times we subconsciously do not realize we knew the answer all along.
Michael T. Harris II delves into his passion for leadership
Michael T. Harris II currently serves as president of Beverly Bank & Trust Company, overseeing the bank’s business banking, community bank, CRA compliance and consumer lending departments. Harris is also a dedicated credit approval and referral source for the bank’s construction, architecture and engineering practice. Harris thrives in the space of leadership and stresses the importance of teamwork. Rolling out spoke with Harris about his approach to leadership and why genuine connections are important.
extension.org
Happiness Power!
In one of my favorite Ted Talks, Shawn Achor says every time we experience some success we move the goalpost for what it means to us. AND...if our overall happiness is connected with that success, it's likely we never get there. What? We're undermining our own happiness?. In his happiness...
Celebrating 100 Years of the ‘Art That Is Life’ at Rose Valley
The borough of Rose Valley, originally an arts and crafts community founded by architect Will Price, celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. Price envisioned Rose Valley as a place that would emphasize the elements of life worth living, including art, education, philosophy, and...
Positive Aspects of Divorce
Though it may not feel like it, there are plenty of positives to come!. Divorce is often thought of negatively. Many people feel like they failed at one thing that they were supposed to get right: their marriage. Their entire life that they had planned out, is changing. Nothing may seem right at the moment (and for a few months or years after).
