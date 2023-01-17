Read full article on original website
Senate panel kills bill allowing Virginia’s attorney general to prosecute some local crimes
A Virginia Senate panel narrowly rejected a bill to allow the attorney general to prosecute certain violent crimes against children for the second straight year.
Proposed bills on Virginia election laws rejected, some moved forward Tuesday
One Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee moved forward bills yesterday that would cut early voting and stop the use of drop boxes.
Push to limit prison and jail fees hits early obstacle in Virginia House
At an early-morning committee meeting Thursday, Virginia Del. Irene Shin, D-Loudoun, pulled out packages of Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids and Hot Tamales and put them in a pile on the podium in front of her. “Are you trying to bribe us?” a committee member asked jokingly. “Totally,” Shin said. “Is it working?” […] The post Push to limit prison and jail fees hits early obstacle in Virginia House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
virginiamercury.com
Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines
• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
WAVY News 10
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Senate panel nixes Suetterlein’s full grocery tax repeal
RICHMOND – The partial repeal of the state’s 2.5% grocery tax was one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s signature bipartisan accomplishments last year, but on Wednesday Senate Democrats refused to hand him another victory by rejecting a proposal that sought to eliminate the tax entirely. By a 12-4...
Bill would allow second look at prison sentences in Virginia
A bill that would give more incarcerated people a chance to shorten their sentences is bringing together an unusual coalition.
WBTM
Virginia Senate Votes Against Bill Allowing Murder Charges for Drug Dealers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate committee has voted down a bill that would have allowed prosecutors to charge drug dealers with second-degree murder if a user dies of an overdose. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Senate Judiciary Committee voted the measure down on an 8-7 vote Monday. Lawmakers took the vote after hearing from opponents who said it could discourage drug users from calling 911 if they see someone overdosing. Advocates of the measure said it was needed to address rising overdose deaths and to hold drug dealers accountable. A House version will continue to advance but will likely meet the same fate when it crosses over to the Senate.
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s […] The post A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox5dc.com
Virginia legislators propose gun purchase waiting period after Walmart mass shooting
MCLEAN, Va. - Should there be a mandatory "cooling-off period" when people go to purchase a gun?. It’s one of several proposals involving guns currently being debated by Virginia lawmakers. "We need to act, and I promised these families that that’s what I would do," explained Del. Cliff Hayes....
House Subcommittee Approves Voting Restrictions
House Subcommittee Approves Voting Restrictions
Virginia Senate panel rejects Youngkin-backed effort to repeal adoption of California’s clean car standards
Virginia Senate Democrats voted down a Republican effort backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to repeal the adoption of California vehicle emissions standards that will ban new gas vehicles from being sold by 2035.
13newsnow.com
Virginia bill would require educators to report to parents if child presents as other gender
RICHMOND, Va. — A new bill introduced in the Virginia House would require educators to alert parents if their child starts presenting as another gender. The sponsor argues this is about keeping parents informed about their children, but critics have called the process of outing a student dangerous. Virginia's...
Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed in Virginia traffic stop receives $3,685 in damages
Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who was held at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed by Virginia police during a 2020 traffic stop, was awarded $3,685 in damages Tuesday. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, sued two officers of the Windsor Police Department in April 2021. The federal lawsuit accused the officers of assault and racial profiling. Nazario sought $1 million in damages.
Augusta Free Press
VCU poll: Biden, Youngkin both get positive job approval ratings among Virginia voters
President Biden gets a 50 percent job approval rating from Virginians, a dramatic turnaround from where he stood in the Commonwealth in the summer, according to a new Commonwealth Poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU. The July Commonwealth Poll had Biden...
Overdose bill dies despite recent spike alerts throughout Central Virginia
A proposed bill that could've made way for drug dealers to be charged with felony homicide if a user dies of an overdose in Virginia is no more.
Virginia Democrats propose more bills to crack down on gun violence
Among the proposals, one bill will prevent the future sale of assault weapons after July 1 as well as ban high capacity magazines.
Governor Youngkin announces proposed bill in response to 16 schools failing to notify students and parents about National Merit Awards
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Four schools in Prince William County have been added to the list of schools across Virginia that didn't notify parents and students of National Merit Awards in a timely manner. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday, it's come to light that 16 schools across...
Virginia Senate panel rejects Youngkin-backed effort to treat overdose deaths as homicides
A Republican-led bill that would make way for dealers to be charged with felony homicide if a drug user dies of an overdose didn't advance out a Virginia Senate committee despite getting support from a top Democrat.
