Virginia State

Virginia Mercury

Push to limit prison and jail fees hits early obstacle in Virginia House

At an early-morning committee meeting Thursday, Virginia Del. Irene Shin, D-Loudoun, pulled out packages of Twizzlers, Jolly Ranchers, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids and Hot Tamales and put them in a pile on the podium in front of her. “Are you trying to bribe us?” a committee member asked jokingly. “Totally,” Shin said. “Is it working?” […] The post Push to limit prison and jail fees hits early obstacle in Virginia House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines

• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Virginia Senate panel nixes Suetterlein’s full grocery tax repeal

RICHMOND – The partial repeal of the state’s 2.5% grocery tax was one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s signature bipartisan accomplishments last year, but on Wednesday Senate Democrats refused to hand him another victory by rejecting a proposal that sought to eliminate the tax entirely. By a 12-4...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTM

Virginia Senate Votes Against Bill Allowing Murder Charges for Drug Dealers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate committee has voted down a bill that would have allowed prosecutors to charge drug dealers with second-degree murder if a user dies of an overdose. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Senate Judiciary Committee voted the measure down on an 8-7 vote Monday. Lawmakers took the vote after hearing from opponents who said it could discourage drug users from calling 911 if they see someone overdosing. Advocates of the measure said it was needed to address rising overdose deaths and to hold drug dealers accountable. A House version will continue to advance but will likely meet the same fate when it crosses over to the Senate.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s […] The post A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed in Virginia traffic stop receives $3,685 in damages

Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who was held at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed by Virginia police during a 2020 traffic stop, was awarded $3,685 in damages Tuesday. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, sued two officers of the Windsor Police Department in April 2021. The federal lawsuit accused the officers of assault and racial profiling. Nazario sought $1 million in damages.
WINDSOR, VA

