RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate committee has voted down a bill that would have allowed prosecutors to charge drug dealers with second-degree murder if a user dies of an overdose. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Senate Judiciary Committee voted the measure down on an 8-7 vote Monday. Lawmakers took the vote after hearing from opponents who said it could discourage drug users from calling 911 if they see someone overdosing. Advocates of the measure said it was needed to address rising overdose deaths and to hold drug dealers accountable. A House version will continue to advance but will likely meet the same fate when it crosses over to the Senate.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO