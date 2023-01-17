After Damar Hamlin, here is what New Jersey does so young athletes can survive cardiac arrest

For Darrell Rogers, what happened to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin hit close to home.

As he saw Hamlin collapse on the field after suffering cardiac arrest in a game earlier this month, he knew what that felt like. It happened to him in 2018.

As a sophomore at Matawan High School, Rogers collapsed during an AAU practice. He had suffered from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and needed to be revived with CPR on the court by two coaches, just like Hamlin.

“My mom was just crying,” Rogers said. “It was reminding her of me.”

Rogers was helicoptered to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, spent four days on a ventilator and had to re-learn how to walk and talk in three months at the hospital.

Now 20 years old and attending college online at South University, Rogers is doing well. Like Hamlin, that quick medical intervention, receiving CPR as quickly as he did, is why Rogers is still here.

“It saved my life,” Rogers said. “I could have been messed up more than I was already.”

Rogers says the main takeaway from the Hamlin scare should be this - the more people who become CPR-certified and prepared for such situations, the better.

The American Red Cross (www.redcross.org) and American Heart Association (cpr.heart.org/en/training-programs) provide in-person and online training for CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) use.

Legislation on the books

As far as cardiac safety goes for young athletes, New Jersey is ahead of the curve and has been for some time. That’s thanks in large part to some definitive legislation that’s been on the books for years.

State Sen. Patrick Diegnan, D-Middlesex, has championed many of the measures. He sponsored Janet’s Law – named for Warren Township cheerleader Janet Zilinski, 11, who died in August 2006 at cheerleader practice from sudden cardiac arrest - and it was signed into law by then-Gov. Chris Christie in 2012. It requires all schools to have defibrillators on hand and at least one individual (typically a coach) trained in CPR and defibrillation to be present at all practices and events. Diegnan also sponsored the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Prevent Act that mandates informing student-athletes, parents and coaches about sudden cardiac arrest and created protocols for the removal of athletes experiencing symptoms of cardiac arrest.

All student-athletes aged 19 or younger must also undergo a pre-participation physical evaluation before participating in any school athletics in the hopes of identifying any existing cardiac issues, a bill signed into law in 2015. There's also the recent Emergency Action Plan Law, legislation that requires schools to create emergency action plans that take place in the event of a serious or life-threatening sports injury.

Of all the issues facing a New Jersey lawmaker, Diegnan said he’s spent so much time sponsoring these laws after hearing the tragic story of Edison’s Kittim Sherrod, who died in 2009 after collapsing while training with the high school track team.

“It never should have happened if a defibrillator was on site,” Diegnan said. “It brought the whole issue to my attention.”

The laws are critical. It doesn’t leave cardiac health up to a school board’s prerogative. It’s a mandate, and one that quietly works.

“This is one of those things where no news is literally good news,” Diegnan said. “By not picking up the paper in the morning or not being in a restaurant and having a parent come up and tell you a tragic situation, that in of itself shows that it’s working.”

And there are the stories that do make the news but this time have a much happier ending. There's the story of Darrell Rogers. There's the story of a Colonia High School basketball player whose life was saved with a defibrillator in 2016. There's the story of Damar Hamlin.

Diegnan believes there’s still more work to be done. He believes more thorough examinations should be required prior to sports participation, but high medical costs are a major hurdle for many families.

His advice to other lawmakers? Listen to what the medical experts are saying and act accordingly.

“Listen, observe and take the input of those who deal with it every day,” Diegnan said. “The one thing about having the ability to influence how laws are made is to realize you don’t have all the answers.”

New Jersey lawmakers passed a bill in 2015 that would have required AEDs be present at any location hosting youth athletic events outside of school-sanctioned leagues, but it was vetoed by Christie. The former governor cited the wide scope of the bill in his veto message.

“While I support efforts to improve emergency precautions in youth sports, I cannot ignore the reasonable concerns expressed by municipalities, counties, and nonprofit youth athletic leagues regarding the bill’s scope and impact,” Christie wrote. “In particular, the bill would require virtually every coach of a youth sports team – typically an unpaid volunteer or parent – to bring an AED to every practice and game if a device is not already on-site. As a result, countless municipalities, counties and nonprofit youth athletic leagues would have to purchase thousands of AEDs and rely on coaches to ensure the device’s availability at every practice and game.”

Similar bills have been introduced in three ensuing legislative sessions, including the current one. Among the sponsors of the latest proposal is Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, D-Passaic, a former head football coach at Hackensack High School and current assistant at St. Joseph High School in Montvale.

What NJ athletic leagues are doing

Dr. J. Christopher Mendler is the chairman of the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee within the NJSIAA, the body that governs high school athletics in New Jersey. While following state laws, the NJSIAA and Department of Education work together on student athlete health.

As a medical professional, Mendler views these laws and protocols as crucial for preventing the worst outcome in sudden cardiac arrest. All the regulations save precious seconds and minutes, which literally can be the difference between life and death.

“When you’re talking about a cardiac arrest when the heart stops beating, you’ve got about four minutes to start getting oxygen to the brain or the brain is going to start being injured,” Mendler said. “Effective CPR can help bridge that until either an AED becomes available or more definitive care becomes available.”

Mendler believes the biggest lesson that schools can glean from Damar Hamlin’s situation is to be well studied on emergency plans. Make sure the defibrillator is accessible and working. What are the steps and are they still valid?

Schools should work hand in hand with local EMS to figure out how an ambulance can get to the gym or athletic field.

“The main take home lesson is the reminder that this is not just theory, these things happen,” Mendler said. “When they happen, the more practiced and more familiar with protocol that folks are, the better. It’s important to make sure you review and update and make appropriate changes.”

It’s not just school athletics that need safety measures in place, though those are the leagues with state mandates.

Vinnie Santaniello is the owner Shore Thing Wrestling Club, a training center based in Lakewood. He’s a former standout at Brick Memorial and the father of sons Vincent and Anthony, who have combined for seven state medals, each winning a state title.

Santaniello isn’t bound by the same laws schools are, but he still takes precautions. An employee of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, he is CPR certified as are his two assistant coaches.

Though he learned how to use a defibrillator during his CPR training, he doesn’t own one or have one on site. He feels he and his staff are prepared to deal with a situation like Damar Hamlin’s if it were to ever arise.

“If something like this happened, we would be able to administer basic CPR,” Santaniello said. “We’ve all had the basic CPR classes… I have to get mine updated every year and go through the different classes.”

For Rogers, he’s thankful two people on hand at his AAU practice knew CPR. In his eyes, it’s the most important thing that can be done.

After all, he knows best. It saved his life.

“I think every coach should be CPR trained,” Rogers said. “All leagues should have it.”

Steve Falk contributed reporting to this story.

Danny LoGiudice has covered local sports across New Jersey since 2014. Contact him at dlogiudice@gannettnj.com or @danny_logiudice on Twitter.