Peoria County, IL

1470 WMBD

GoFundMe setup for victim of Sunday’s fatal crash

PEORIA, Ill. – A GoFundMe has been setup for the victim of Sunday’s fatal accident on U.S. 150 and Koerner Road. As of Thursday morning, more than $14,000 has been raised in support of 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards. The GoFundMe was started by Lindsay Kleitsch on behalf of Calvin Schmid.
HANNA CITY, IL
25newsnow.com

Police investigate early Friday ShotSpotter alert

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a 25-round ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Main Street at 12:41 a.m. Friday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says no one was injured but a vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Not Guilty’ plea for man accused of carjacking 91-year-old

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man accused of carjacking a 91-year-old man outside of OSF St. Francis Medical Center last month pleads not guilty. Gabriel M. Messenger, 20, appeared in court via video Thursday afternoon. Messenger asked to be given a public defender, who entered the plea on...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

County extortion uptick leads to sheriff’s office warning

PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a local increase in online extortions. The sheriff’s office says most of the victims have been teenage boys being blackmailed and threatened with having personal explicit images or videos released on the internet. The...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Man arrested for weapons offenses, warrants during traffic stop

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was arrested on numerous weapons offenses and warrants after a traffic stop early Friday morning. Peoria Police say Jason R. Vance, 39, was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Authorities investigating theft of ATM from Woodford County bank

BENSON, Ill. – Authorities in Woodford County say someone stole an ATM from inside a local bank. The Woodford County Sheriffs Department says they got a call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of an open door at the Flanagan State Bank location in Benson. Deputies discovered a door leading into...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat

PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

DEA confirms enforcement action in East Peoria parking lot

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms an incident at an East Peoria parking lot Thursday. In a statement, the DEA says they took enforcement action in a commercial parking lot in the 400 block of River Road, with the assistance of local law enforcement partner agencies.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

GoFundMe set up for family of Sunday crash victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of Miriam Schmid, who died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday. The GoFundMe fundraiser went live on Tuesday. It was set up by Lindsay Kleitsch of Kickapoo. “I am raising funds to assist with sudden funeral...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

2 arrested for possessing stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 17-year-olds were arrested earlier Wednesday for numerous offenses including possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say that at around 1:13 a.m., police observed a vehicle that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Appeals court rules Peoria woman deserves new murder trial

A Peoria woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder will get a new trial. The 3rd District Appellate Court found 35-year-old Sheyanah Lee's lawyer should have objected to the admission of police body camera video from 2018 showing Markesha Jeffries dying from her stab wounds while her family cried out for help.
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle discovered

PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in trouble with the law after they allegedly were discovered in a stolen vehicle. Peoria Police say it happened around 1:15 Wednesday morning, but when officers first saw the vehicle drive away from Farmington Road near Main Street at a high rate of speed, officers didn’t pursue it.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 20-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury of aggravated vehicular hijacking after stealing a 91-year-old man’s car while the latter was leaving OSF St. Francis Monday. Gabriel M. Messenger was 19 at the time of the arrest in late December. He...
PEORIA, IL

