1470 WMBD
GoFundMe setup for victim of Sunday’s fatal crash
PEORIA, Ill. – A GoFundMe has been setup for the victim of Sunday’s fatal accident on U.S. 150 and Koerner Road. As of Thursday morning, more than $14,000 has been raised in support of 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards. The GoFundMe was started by Lindsay Kleitsch on behalf of Calvin Schmid.
25newsnow.com
Police investigate early Friday ShotSpotter alert
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a 25-round ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Main Street at 12:41 a.m. Friday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says no one was injured but a vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
1027superhits.com
Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Not Guilty’ plea for man accused of carjacking 91-year-old
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man accused of carjacking a 91-year-old man outside of OSF St. Francis Medical Center last month pleads not guilty. Gabriel M. Messenger, 20, appeared in court via video Thursday afternoon. Messenger asked to be given a public defender, who entered the plea on...
25newsnow.com
County extortion uptick leads to sheriff’s office warning
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a local increase in online extortions. The sheriff’s office says most of the victims have been teenage boys being blackmailed and threatened with having personal explicit images or videos released on the internet. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Hanna City man in fatal triple car crash had drugs in system, on probation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Court documents indicate the Hanna City man charged in Sunday’s fatal triple car crash on War Memorial Drive had opiates and amphetamines in his system, as well as an extensive criminal history. Jeremy Perry, 43, was allegedly fleeing from police more than 21 miles...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for weapons offenses, warrants during traffic stop
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was arrested on numerous weapons offenses and warrants after a traffic stop early Friday morning. Peoria Police say Jason R. Vance, 39, was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
1027superhits.com
Authorities investigating theft of ATM from Woodford County bank
BENSON, Ill. – Authorities in Woodford County say someone stole an ATM from inside a local bank. The Woodford County Sheriffs Department says they got a call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of an open door at the Flanagan State Bank location in Benson. Deputies discovered a door leading into...
1470 WMBD
Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: SB Knoxville, WB Pennsylvania lanes in Peoria reopen after crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The southbound lanes of Knoxville and the westbound lanes of Pennsylvania have been shut down due to an incident, according to the Peoria Emergency Communications Center. This story will be updated.
1470 WMBD
Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
Central Illinois Proud
Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
25newsnow.com
DEA confirms enforcement action in East Peoria parking lot
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms an incident at an East Peoria parking lot Thursday. In a statement, the DEA says they took enforcement action in a commercial parking lot in the 400 block of River Road, with the assistance of local law enforcement partner agencies.
Central Illinois Proud
25newsnow.com
2 arrested for possessing stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 17-year-olds were arrested earlier Wednesday for numerous offenses including possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say that at around 1:13 a.m., police observed a vehicle that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver...
wcbu.org
Appeals court rules Peoria woman deserves new murder trial
A Peoria woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder will get a new trial. The 3rd District Appellate Court found 35-year-old Sheyanah Lee's lawyer should have objected to the admission of police body camera video from 2018 showing Markesha Jeffries dying from her stab wounds while her family cried out for help.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Sunday crash that followed police chase
UPDATE (6:30 p.m.) - 25 News has uncovered new details about a three-vehicle crash that killed Miriam Schmid, 43, of Edwards, following a police chase on Sunday. Police said the chase started at the Shell Station in Kickapoo after the driver took off as paramedics were caring for his passenger.
1027superhits.com
Juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle discovered
PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in trouble with the law after they allegedly were discovered in a stolen vehicle. Peoria Police say it happened around 1:15 Wednesday morning, but when officers first saw the vehicle drive away from Farmington Road near Main Street at a high rate of speed, officers didn’t pursue it.
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 20-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury of aggravated vehicular hijacking after stealing a 91-year-old man’s car while the latter was leaving OSF St. Francis Monday. Gabriel M. Messenger was 19 at the time of the arrest in late December. He...
