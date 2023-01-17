ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

President Biden declares major disaster for 7 Georgia counties impacted by tornadoes, storms

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for seven Georgia counties impacted by Jan. 12′s tornadoes and storms, the White House announced on Monday night.

The declaration makes federal funding available to people in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties who were affected by storms and tornadoes.

The White House says this financial assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help people recover from the effects of the disaster.

This declaration comes after Gov. Brian Kemp requested this disaster declaration for the hardest-hit areas.

Funding is also available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, according to a news release. Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide, according to the White House.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance could be added.

The National Weather Service have confirmed eight tornadoes took place on Jan. 12.

People who sustained losses in these counties can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

