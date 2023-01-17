Read full article on original website
Related
wsvaonline.com
Scholarships offered by Community Foundation
High school students may now apply for college funding from The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Ann Siciliano is the Director of Program Services for the Community Foundation and she said on the Mike Schikman Show yesterday that over 20 scholarships are offered annually. Interested students can go...
wsvaonline.com
Avian Flu found in Rockingham County turkeys
Virginia poultry producers received some disturbing news from the Virginia Departmenjt of Agriculture and Consumer Services this morning. ‘. Michael Wallace, V[DACS Director of Communications, confirmed that a commercial turkey flock in Rockingham County has reported the state’s first positive case of Avian Flu. Wallace says the department is...
wsvaonline.com
HPD offers Police Academy
The Harrisonburg Police Department has opened the application period for this year’s Community Police Academy. It’s a program that brings citizens inside the department, offering a chance to see how the Harrisonburg Police functions on a daily basis and a better understanding of the role they play in the community.
wsvaonline.com
Elkton hires manager back
Greg Lunsford is back as Elkton’s Town Manager. Elkton Town Council unanimously agreed to rehire Lunsford at last evening’s meeting. He previously served as town manager from February of 2020 to last June when he was let go by the council on a 4-2 vote. That vote to...
wsvaonline.com
WSVA Early Mornings, 1/17/22 – Mike Reisenburg of Dogwatch of The Shenandoah
A project known as the Bluestone Town Center, is proposed in Harrisonburg. WSVA talked with representatives from the Harrisonburg Redevelopment Authority, the developer and a group opposing the project, Friendly City for Smart Growth. Saturday, January 14, 2023. On this edition of In the Garden, Andre Viette talks about trees...
wsvaonline.com
Forty years in prison for Elkton man
It is 40 years in prison for an Elkton man who admitted to killing a woman in the fall of 2021. Kemper Virgil Shifflett received that sentence during a hearing this afternoon in Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 37-year-old Shifflett avoided a trial last May by...
wsvaonline.com
Waynesboro Police Seek Help in Armed Robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject in a recent robbery. On January 14th, 2023, at approximately 9:43 pm, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Tobacco and Vape store located at 400 Tiffany Drive.
wsvaonline.com
Woodstock man pleads guilty for shooting at police
A Woodstock man will spend nine years in jail for shooting at law enforcement in the summer of 2020. Online records showed that Sean Patrick Dempsey avoided a trial this week by pleading guilty to eight charges, including seven counts of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. A Shenandoah...
