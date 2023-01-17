ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Scholarships offered by Community Foundation

High school students may now apply for college funding from The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Ann Siciliano is the Director of Program Services for the Community Foundation and she said on the Mike Schikman Show yesterday that over 20 scholarships are offered annually. Interested students can go...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Avian Flu found in Rockingham County turkeys

Virginia poultry producers received some disturbing news from the Virginia Departmenjt of Agriculture and Consumer Services this morning. ‘. Michael Wallace, V[DACS Director of Communications, confirmed that a commercial turkey flock in Rockingham County has reported the state’s first positive case of Avian Flu. Wallace says the department is...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
HPD offers Police Academy

The Harrisonburg Police Department has opened the application period for this year’s Community Police Academy. It’s a program that brings citizens inside the department, offering a chance to see how the Harrisonburg Police functions on a daily basis and a better understanding of the role they play in the community.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Elkton hires manager back

Greg Lunsford is back as Elkton’s Town Manager. Elkton Town Council unanimously agreed to rehire Lunsford at last evening’s meeting. He previously served as town manager from February of 2020 to last June when he was let go by the council on a 4-2 vote. That vote to...
ELKTON, VA
Forty years in prison for Elkton man

It is 40 years in prison for an Elkton man who admitted to killing a woman in the fall of 2021. Kemper Virgil Shifflett received that sentence during a hearing this afternoon in Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 37-year-old Shifflett avoided a trial last May by...
ELKTON, VA
Waynesboro Police Seek Help in Armed Robbery

WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject in a recent robbery. On January 14th, 2023, at approximately 9:43 pm, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Tobacco and Vape store located at 400 Tiffany Drive.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Woodstock man pleads guilty for shooting at police

A Woodstock man will spend nine years in jail for shooting at law enforcement in the summer of 2020. Online records showed that Sean Patrick Dempsey avoided a trial this week by pleading guilty to eight charges, including seven counts of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. A Shenandoah...
WOODSTOCK, VA

