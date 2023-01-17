ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rose Bowl was an experience of a lifetime for Somerset teen

By Madolin Edwards, The Daily American
 2 days ago

The Pennsylvania State University going to the Rose Bowl smelled a whole lot sweeter for a Somerset teen and her family.

Jessie Yahner, 18, not only went to the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, she played in them. She is a first year student at Penn State and is a rookie in the trombone section of the Penn State Marching Blue Band.

Her parents are David and Rhonda Yahner, Somerset. She has two older brothers, Isaac and Matthew. Yahner graduated from Bishop McCort Catholic High School in 2022, making the Academic Top Ten in her class. She was involved in all things music, which included string orchestra with the violin, concert band and musical theater. She also served as one of the concert masters her senior year in the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra.

"I started playing the trombone in 10th grade at Bishop McCort High School," she said.

She said Dylan Albright her band director, marched with the Blue Band while he was a Penn State student.

"I wanted to do that and he helped me," she said. "Dad helped me measure out yard lines on the driveway. In the spring we submitted a video of me playing. In August I did the marching audition. It was 18 hours over two days. After that I looked at the list of those who made it. I was happy and relieved to have my dreams come true."

She said the band camp was a lot of hard work.

"It's an experience I'll never forget," she said.

Yahner said she has switched her major from music education to digital arts and media design, saying visual arts majors have good job opportunities.

Then came her first Penn State Nittany Lions football game.

"Just putting on the uniform was pretty emotional," she said. "When we came out of the tunnel for the first time, to see more than 100,000 people in the stands. It was so hard to play the first two notes."

On Jan. 2, Penn State Nittany Lions took on the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl game in Pasadena.

"It was my first time to California. It was amazing," she said. "The city's beautiful, especially at night with all the lights."

The Penn State Blue Band went non-stop in Pasadena, starting with going directly from the airport to Bandfest.

Other activities included rehearsal time, a pep rally, pregame and halftime at the Rose Bowl game, and the Rose Parade.

"We left Dec. 31 and went to Bandfest. Then we sent a few pep bands to different sections to play," Yahner said.

"We didn't get to hear a lot of the parade because we waited over the hill. After marching and playing for 5.5 miles, we went straight to the game.

Penn State won the game, 35-21.

"To go the Rose Bowl we were really excited, especially the seniors. What a great way to end your season. I'll never forget that game. The crowd was great. We had blue and white confetti. Everyone was so happy. I'm so grateful that I got to go. It's one thing going to the Rose Bowl. It's another thing winning the Rose Bowl."

Yahner said this was a great way to kick off her journey as a college student playing music at Penn State."A friend told me I'm a spoiled rookie," she laughed. "I'm already looking forward to next season's band."

