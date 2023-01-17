ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown Square, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

New Life for a Closed Center City Wawa, as a Wawa Tech Hub

Wawa will replace one of its Center City stores at 19th and Market streets with a Wawa tech hub, according to CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens said the site will be a venue to bring startups together in a “Wawa real-life environment” to explore tech solutions for the Delaware County company and provide tech training for young workers, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

TLC – The Transformational Power of a Dream

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ‘s legacy is one of the most inspiring contemporary examples of the transformational power in devoting one’s time, energy, and talents to the pursuit of a dream— and the extraordinary impact such actions can have when they become communal efforts to improve lives and positively change our world.
DELCO.Today

SCORE: Small Business Owners Shine a Light on Their Mentors

SCORE celebrates National Mentoring Month with two stories of courage and determination from local small business owners. SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer business experts, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, it has provided education and mentorship...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You

A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. You still won’t be able to sleep overnight at a Wawa...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy