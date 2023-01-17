Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Related
New Life for a Closed Center City Wawa, as a Wawa Tech Hub
Wawa will replace one of its Center City stores at 19th and Market streets with a Wawa tech hub, according to CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens said the site will be a venue to bring startups together in a “Wawa real-life environment” to explore tech solutions for the Delaware County company and provide tech training for young workers, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Widener Zoom Talk on MLK Day Looks at King’s Time at Crozer Seminary
The Widener University Center for Civic and Global Engagement is hosting “A Conversation with Patrick Parr” on Zoom for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. Parr is the author of ‘The Seminarian: Martin Luther King Jr. Comes of Age’, released...
Haverford Professor Talia Young Revives Tradition of Fresh Fish for the Underserved
Talia Young, a Haverford College visiting assistant professor in environmental studies, is recreating a time in the 1970s when many Philadelphians used to buy fresh fish from a truck, writes Ann Finkbeiner for the Hakai Magazine. Young recalled when the truck would drive around the neighborhoods. When it stopped coming,...
Deadline Nears to Nominate Local Teachers for Citadel Heart of Learning Award
Sunday, Jan. 15 is the last day that Citadel Credit Union will accept nominations for its prestigious teaching excellence award, the Citadel Heart of Learning Award. If you know some teachers who go above and beyond the call of duty and truly make a difference in the lives of students, please nominate them for the Citadel Heart of Learning Award.
Need a Post Idea for LinkedIn? Share Your MLK Day Activities!
If you need a post idea for LinkedIn, share your impact on Martin Luther King Day of Service by describing your activities. What did you do to make a difference in your community or the world?. If you don’t yet know where to volunteer, explore the Global Citizen 365 website....
West Chester University Part of Initiative to Help Combat Student Hunger on Campus
West Chester University (WCU) is one of the first recipients of funding through Pennsylvania’s Hunger-Free Campus Initiative, a new program aimed at combatting student hunger on campus, said state Senator Carolyn Comitta.
Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Lots of Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania keeps adding millionaires and climbing up the list of states with the most million-dollar earners, write Ty West and Michael Potter for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
TLC – The Transformational Power of a Dream
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ‘s legacy is one of the most inspiring contemporary examples of the transformational power in devoting one’s time, energy, and talents to the pursuit of a dream— and the extraordinary impact such actions can have when they become communal efforts to improve lives and positively change our world.
SCORE: Small Business Owners Shine a Light on Their Mentors
SCORE celebrates National Mentoring Month with two stories of courage and determination from local small business owners. SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer business experts, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, it has provided education and mentorship...
Celebrating 100 Years of the ‘Art That Is Life’ at Rose Valley
The borough of Rose Valley, originally an arts and crafts community founded by architect Will Price, celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. Price envisioned Rose Valley as a place that would emphasize the elements of life worth living, including art, education, philosophy, and...
Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You
A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. You still won’t be able to sleep overnight at a Wawa...
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0