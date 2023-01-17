Effective: 2023-01-19 19:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO