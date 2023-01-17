ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMINGbible

Comments / 2

Related
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy players freak out that game has been delayed again

Fans are concerned that Hogwarts Legacy could face yet another delay after a concerning update to its Steam page. Hogwarts Legacy has been a long time coming. The wizarding world RPG has already been delayed multiple times - it was just last month that we got the news that the previous-gen console versions of the game (PS4 and Xbox One) were being pushed back until 4 April. For PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC owners, things were still on track for the 10 February release date, but fans are now concerned that there could be trouble ahead for PC users.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature

Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy's story will be different depending on which House you choose

If you’re a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S owner, the final countdown to Hogwarts Legacy has begun. That being said, it’s a game many have chosen to boycott. JK Rowling’s transphobic comments in recent months have left many Wizarding World fans feeling alienated by the author and so have chosen to step away from the franchise.
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy