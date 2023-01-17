ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worse Wyoming Car Commercial EVER!

Let's say you own an automobile dealership in a small western town, someplace out in Wyoming, for example, and you need to advertise. Not much for local media in Rock Springs Wyoming. That's okay. Just use the internet. You can create a car ad on YouTube. That should do it.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Wyoming’s Obesity Rate Is Up 11%

I'm going to blame it on the cold, because whenever it's 'sweater weather' I just don't feel like doing anything. And the bad part is that it's always sweater weather... Oh boy... According to the team of analysts at QuoteWizard, Wyoming residents are becoming less active, and it’s impacting their...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Ranks 3rd Best State For Happy Dogs

Once again a study of some sort is raking, something, who knows what, to fill time and space on the internet. This time the state of Wyoming has been called the third-best state in the nation for dog owners. And, therefore, dogs. That's according to a study by a group...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday

SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sheridan Media

Recovering road-killed wildlife on Wyoming roads requires authorization from Game and Fish

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has reached out to remind the public that recovering road-killed wildlife requires authorization. To collect roadkill, the public needs approval from Game and Fish prior to collection through the Wyoming 511 app or the Game and Fish desktop application. Authorization for the collection can be done through the app, even without cellular service.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Cowboy Auctioneer Still Going Strong At 81

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

I-80, Highway 30 closed from Kearney to Wyoming

KEARNEY, Neb. -- Travel is becoming more and more unlikely for folks in central and western Nebraska. Both Highway 30 and Interstate 80 have been closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border due to the arrival of the latest winter storm. The storm continues to travel eastward, with most of...
KEARNEY, NE
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
WYOMING STATE
Deer Heads & Dog Poop Found In Wyoming Recycling

Want to "save the planet?" The problems with recycling, nation wide, have been discussed over the years, yet despite what we now know about it many people still want to do it, even after they find out that most recycling is actually useless, if not more harmful for the environment.
WYOMING STATE
